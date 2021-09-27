USD/JPY

On Monday morning, the USD/JPY currency exchange rate found support in the 110.60 level. Afterwards, a surge followed. By the middle of the day's European trading, the rate was aiming at the 111.00 level.

If the 111.00 level manages to provide resistance, the rate could retrace down to the 110.80 and 110.60 levels. These round exchange rate levels have been providing both support and resistance to the currency pair. Below these levels, note the approaching 55-hour simple moving average near 110.40.

However, the pair might continue to surge and reach above the 111.00 level. A surge above the 111.00 mark might find resistance in the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 111.34.

How do emotions affect trade?
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 in aftermath of German elections

EUR/USD is trading around 1.17, struggling to rise amid the close German elections. The safe-haven dollar dropped earlier as the Evergrande crisis eased. US Durable Goods Orders and a speech by the ECB's Lagarde are eyed.

GBP/USD rises to 1.37 as upbeat mood outweigh petrol crisis

GBP/USD is trading at around 1.37, benefiting from the upbeat market mood and last week's BOE hawkishness. Brexit-related shortages of petrol in the UK hurt sterling earlier. 

XAU/USD eyes $1767 critical supply zone

Gold is easing off the higher levels, as the risk-on market environment amid ebbing China Evergrande fears and US stimulus optimism dulls the safe-haven appeal of the bright metal.

Huobi to stop servicing Chinese users as China vows strict crackdown on crypto

A few months after the cryptocurrency mining ban in China, the country issued another update last week, reiterating that digital assets are banned and crypto exchanges are prohibited.

US Durable Goods Orders August: Retail Sales have led the way

The US consumer belied predictions that a slowing economy would cut into Retail Sales in August. Instead of falling 0.8% as forecast, sales jumped 0.7%. Sales outside of the production crippled auto sector were even stronger.

