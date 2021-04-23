The USD/JPY managed to pass the support of the 107.80/108.00 zone. This resulted in a sharp drop to the 107.50 level. However, the support of the 107.50 managed to hold and immediately cause a surge. The surge was much sharper than the drop and in less than two hours had almost reached the 108.20 level, ignoring all the levels that had any significance during the week.



In the near term future, the USD/JPY was expected to encounter resistance in the 108.20 level, which provided the rate with resistance during the week.



In the case of the rate passing the resistance of the 108.20 mark, the USD/JPY could test the upper trend line of the channel down pattern. On the other hand, a decline would be almost impossible to forecast, as it appears that the SMAs and the 107.80/108.00 zone are being ignored.