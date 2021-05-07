USD/JPY
During early Friday's trading hours, the USD/JPY shortly pierced the support of the 109.00 level and the 200-hour simple moving average. However, support was provided by the May 3 low level zone of 108.90/108.95.
By the middle of Friday's trading, the rate was fluctuating between the support of the 109.00 level and the 200-hour simple moving average and the resistance of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages near 109.25.
If the rate passes the resistance of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving average, the pair could reach for the resistance zone near the 109.50 mark. On the other hand, a potential decline below the 109.00 level and the 200-hour SMA would find support in the mentioned 108.90/108.95 zone.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
