USD/JPY

The release of the US Consumer Price Index on Tuesday at 12:30 GMT caused a drop of the US Dollar. On the USD/JPY currency exchange rate charts the initial drop was followed up by a short recovery before the decline resumed. By the middle of Wednesday's European trading hours, the rate had reached the 109.30 level and lost 80 base points.

If the pair continues to decline, technical support could be found in the weekly S2 simple pivot point at 109.18. Below the pivot point, the 109.00 mark might stop or even reverse a decline. Meanwhile, the August 16 and 17 low levels near 109.15 are capable of providing support.

However, a recovery of the rate could find resistance in the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 109.57 and the 109.60 exchange rate level.

USDJPY

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces off 1.18 as the market mood improves

EUR/USD bounces off 1.18 as the market mood improves

EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, rising from the lows. Earlier, worries about Chinese growth and uncertainty about Fed policy weigh on sentiment despite weaker US inflation. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.38 after UK CPI beats estimates

GBP/USD rises above 1.38 after UK CPI beats estimates

GBP/USD is trading above 1.38 after the UK reported an annual increase of 3.2% in headline consumer prices, above 2.9% expected. Earlier, dollar strength pressured the currency pair. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD remains on the defensive near $1800 mark

XAU/USD remains on the defensive near $1800 mark

Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day's post-US CPI strong move up from two-week lows and faced rejection near the very important 200-day SMA on Wednesday. 

Gold News

Cardano price could reach $8 if this accumulation fractal plays out

Cardano price could reach $8 if this accumulation fractal plays out

Cardano price has been accumulating for over a month now, hinting that a volatile move is incoming. This accumulation phase seems similar to the one seen between November 18, 2020, and January 5, 2021.

Read more

US Consumer Price Index: Is stagflation next?

US Consumer Price Index: Is stagflation next?

US Consumer Price Index ebbs slightly in August. Treasury yields fall on weaker than forecast inflation. Dollar follows interest rates lower, equities tumble. CPI and poor August NFP may may delay Fed taper.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures