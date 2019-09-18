USD/JPY Current price: 108.19
- Japanese trade deficit smaller-than-anticipated amid plummeting imports.
- USD/JPY could near 109.31 on a hawkish Fed’s decision.
The USD/JPY pair trades uneventfully this Wednesday in the 108.10/20 price zone, waiting for the US Federal Reserve. Market’s mood is mixed ahead of the event, as equities are up, amid news coming from Arabia Saudi indicating that the country will be back to full production by the end of the month, while government debt yields are down, ahead of Fed’s decision.
Japan released overnight the August Merchandise Trade Balance Total, which posted a deficit of ¥-136.3B, much better than the expected ¥-355.9B and the previous ¥-250.7B. The improvement was a result of collapsing imports, down by 12% in the month from -1.2% in July. Exports, on the other hand, contracted by less-than-anticipated, falling by 8.2%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
Despite the limited intraday range, the USD/JPY pair is trading near the seven-week high set this week at 108.36. The short-term picture is neutral-to-bullish, as, in the 4 hours chart, it keeps consolidating above a flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators hold within positive ground, the Momentum easing modestly and the RSI directionless around 60. The pair’s direction will depend on how the market reads the Fed’s decision. Should the market see it as hawkish, the pair could approach August high at 109.31, while if it’s seen as dovish, the pair could pull back to 107.00/10.
Support levels: 107.90 107.45 107.10
Resistance levels: 108.35 108.60 108.90
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tension remains elevated ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, confined to a narrow range ahead of the all-important Fed decision. Chair Powell is set to cut rates by 25bps but signal no further stimulus is on the cards.
GBP/USD extends its falls to 1.2450 amid weak UK inflation, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped to around 1.2450 as UK headline CPI missed with 1.7% in August. Brexit negotiations remain stuck according to Chief EU negotiator Barnier. The Fed decision is eyed.
USD/JPY holds on to recovery gains above 108.00 ahead of Fed
Not only upbeat trade numbers from Japan but upbeat trade/political headlines also help the USD/JPY pair to remain firm around 108.20 prior to Wednesday’s European session. Focus on FOMC decision.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Cryptos seeing multiple launches into the universe
The Altcoin market has quickly confirmed Tuesday’s analysis with flashing rises in the last 24 hours. The two eternal aspirants to lead the crypto market – Ethereum and XRP – are rising sharply against Bitcoin and increasing its value rapidly.
Gold: Pivots around $1500 mark, awaits FOMC policy update
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session on Wednesday and was seen pivoting around the key $1500 psychological mark, awaiting FOMC policy decision.