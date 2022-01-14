USD/JPY
The decline of the USD against the Japanese Yen has reached below the 114.00 mark and the support zone at 113.87/113.96. Moreover, during the middle of Friday's trading, the rate retraced back up and confirmed the zone as resistance.
If the currency exchange rate surges above the resistance zone at 113.87/113.96 and the 114.00 mark, it could aim at the resistance of the weekly S2 simple pivot point at 114.23 and the late December resistance zone at 114.22/114.28. In addition, at mid-day on Friday the 50-hour simple moving average was approaching near the 114.35 level.
Meanwhile, a continuation of the decline might look for support in the 113.50 mark and the weekly S3 simple pivot point at 113.51. Below these levels, the 113.20 level marks the start of the 113.15/113.20 zone of the December low levels.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1450 after disappointing US data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum in the early American session and continues trade around 1.1450. The US Census Bureau reported on Friday that Retail Sales in December fell by 1.9%, missing the market expectation of a no-change by a wide margin.
GBP/USD trades near 1.3700 as dollar ignores weak sales report
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades near 1.3700. After the data from the US revealed that Retail Sales plunged by 1.9% in December, the greenback stays resilient against its rivals with the US Dollar Index staying flat on the day slightly below 95.00.
Gold fluctuates in daily range above $1,820 after US data
Gold declined to $1,820 during the European trading hours but managed to edge higher toward $1,830 in the early American. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated from 1.75% after the dismal US data, allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Dogecoin price on track to hit new highs, rallying 16% with Tesla payments going live
Tesla announced that it accepts Dogecoin and cannot receive or detect any other cryptocurrency. Analysts have predicted an explosive rally in Dogecoin price, continuing the uptrend.
Why did TSLA stock fall 7% on Thursday?
Tesla stock dumps on Thursday as tech takes a bath. TSLA shares fell nearly 7% to close at $1,031.56. Tesla support at the short-term pivot remains at $980.