USD/JPY

On Wednesday, the USD/JPY currency pair edged higher by 41 pips or 0.38%. The surge was stopped by a resistance cluster at the 109.60 level during Wednesday's trading session.

The US Dollar could continue to strengthen against the Japanese Yen during the following trading session. The potential for the exchange rate will be near the 110.16 area.

However, the resistance cluster at 109.75 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in this session.