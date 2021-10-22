USD/JPY
The small channel down pattern of the USD/JPY was broken, as its upper trend line held for four hours before the USD/JPY passed it. The following surge eventually stopped at the combined resistance of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages. The SMAs forced the pair into a decline, which on Friday afternoon was heading to the weekly simple pivot point at 113.64.
If the rate once again finds support in the weekly simple pivot point at 113.64, a potential surge would highly likely encounter resistance in the 200-hour SMA at 113.95 and the 55 and 100-hour SMAs near 114.10/114.20. Above the SMAs, previous high levels might provide resistance at 114.40, 114.50 and 114.60.
Meanwhile, a passing of the support of the 113.64 level would have no technical support as low as the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 112.82. Due to that reason it is more likely that round exchange rate levels could provide support. For example, the 113.00 mark could provide support, as it managed to reverse a decline on October 12.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains bid and approaches 1.1650 after US data
The persevering selling pressure in the greenback helps EUR/USD advancing to the area of daily highs near 1.1650 on Friday. The data from the US showed on Friday that the economic activity in the private sector continued to expand at a robust pace in early October.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
Crypto bulls unfazed by flash crash
BTC closed more than 5% lower on the Thursday session, but buyers have stepped in to hold the Tenkan-Sen as support. ETH action shows that the recent rejection has caused some indecision. XRP does not have far to move to initiate a massive bullish breakout.
Apple talks over battery supplies for EV stall-Reuters
Apple (AAPL) is on a steady move higher ahead of results next week. We have had solid earnings from big names already such as Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX), but Apple is the biggest one of all and will be the highlight of the earnings season for many.