The USDINR pair made a gap-down opening at 74.80 levels and traded in the range of 74.71-74.93 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed at 74.78 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.8607. The Indian rupee rose against the dollar today because Brent crude oil prices retreated over 3% after touching a three-year high on Wednesday, lifting investor sentiment for the Indian rupee. A sharp rise in domestic equity indices also supported the Indian rupee.
Asian equities rose in line with US equity indices after risk sentiment improved due to optimism over a deal on the US debt ceiling. US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated he would give a short-term debt limit extension to Republicans, which would ease some pressure on Congress to prevent a default according to reports. Investors worldwide await the release of key non-farm payrolls data in the US, due on Friday, which could provide additional clues on the timing of the US Federal Reserve's next moves on tapering monthly asset purchases. The 10-year G-Sec benchmark 06.10 GS 2031 closed the day at 6.267% levels.
On an annualized basis, a premium on the one-year, exact period dollar/rupee contract rose to 4.47% as against 4.44% of the previous close. Industrial Production in Germany showed a bigger-than-expected drop in August, suggesting that the recovery in the manufacturing sector losing momentum. Eurozone’s economic powerhouse’s industrial output drops sharply by -4% MoM, vs. a -0.4% drop expected and 1% last.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD prints falling wedge near multi-day low as MACD teases bulls
EUR/USD picks up bids around 1.1555 during the early Asian session on Friday as bears take a breather. The major currency dropped to the lowest since July 2020 on Wednesday but refrained from any strong moves afterward.
GBP/USD: 38.2% Fibonacci retracement challenges bulls above 1.3600
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3615-20 during Friday’s Asian session, following the heaviest daily run-up in three. The cable pair cheers sustained break of the 10-DMA and previous resistance line from September 14. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of July-September fall guards immediate upside.
Gold seesawing around $1,755, awaiting the Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold is seesawing around $1,750-$1,760 as the Asian session kicks in. The lack of a catalyst has kept the yellow metal at familiar levels. It seems that investors are awaiting the NFP, which could confirm a bond taper announcement by the Fed November meeting.
Bitcoin targets $60,000 next as BTC enters new leg up in bull market
Bitcoin has been on a tear this week, hand-in-hand with Shiba Inu. With a 14% rally, price action in BTC still has some room left to go higher. The next price target to the upside for bulls is the high from late May near $60,000.
NFP Preview: What to expect for USD?
Non-farm payrolls are scheduled for release on Friday and investors are looking forward to a strong report. Job growth is expected to top 500K with the unemployment rate falling to at least 5.1 percent. The US dollar held steady ahead of the report.