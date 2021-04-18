The US Dollar Index (DXY) has ranged between 90.0 and 93.0 for the past half a year. Some wicks have broken through these touchstones, but nothing excessive. Nor were there several retests of the rejections, and as such, their viability quickly faded.
It has been three years since the DXY has held a similarly weak range. The first four months of 2018 consistently held close to the current 90.0 support/ physiological level. At this time, the bravado and confidence installed by the ‘Make America Great Again’ rhetoric began to peter out.
In the past two weeks, USD Bears have been taking ground. Consequently, the index was pushed from approximately 93.0 to 91.5 without much hesitation.
While the index is confidently trending downwards, I do not think the USD will break through the 90.0 support. A mingling of global and local issues will help keep the currency within the band mentioned above and hopefully negate a significant breakout in either direction in the short term.
Economic data coming out of the US is not all that bad as the stimulus checks produce their desired effect. For instance, state manufacturing volumes, retail sales, and jobless claims are all bettering their forecasted values.
However, a few concerns might be countering the positive data, compounding the reluctance of anyone to call an end to the economic uncertainty.
- The Biden Administration is rolling outs its foreign policies in earnest, including those that seek to adjust the country’s relationship with Russia and China.
- Covid-19 is still significantly present in the country. Half of all states recorded a rise in cases last week. Further, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine administration has been paused in the US over concern it is possibly causing blood clots.
Countering the counter are issues occurring over the Atlantic. The largest weighted currency in the index is, of course, the Euro. Several days of violent protests erupted on the streets of Belfast, leading to Brexit negotiations regarding the trade protocols as they apply to the movement of goods between Northern Ireland, Great Britain, and the Eurozone. These negotiations are ongoing.
In all likelihood, I expect the index range to narrow to between 93.0 and 91.5 in the short term. This conclusion is drawn by acknowledging the better than expected US data, as well as the recent turning-point fake-outs occurring around the 91.5 level. The 91.5 psychological level serves as either a resistance or support level, depending on which side it is approached.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls may challenge the 1.2000 threshold
The EUR/USD hit 1.1994 on Friday, its highest for the week, closing the latter with substantial gains in the 1.1980 price zone. European macroeconomic data indicated a slow path to economic recovery. The pair is technically bullish but still unable to take the 1.2000 threshold.
GBP/USD finally reacts to risk appetite
The British Pound was the most benefited from risk-appetite, recovering from an intraday low of 1.3715 on Friday to hit a weekly high of 1.3842, closing it a handful of pips below the level. GBP/USD has turned bullish in the near-term, with an immediate resistance at 1.3845.
Stellar bulls on wrong side of uphill battle
XLM price has erected an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. A bounce from the setup’s lower trend line, although logical, seems unlikely. Stellar’s bear flag pattern on the 1-hour chart adds weight to the bearish outlook.
Gold could target $1,800 if US T-bond yields push lower
Gold registered its largest weekly gain of 2021. The XAU/USD pair spent the first half of the day in a relatively tight range below $1,750 but rose sharply on Thursday amid a steep decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields.
Gamestop waits for breakout signal, technical levels to watch
GameStop is struggling for relevance as COIN takes over! GME shares under pressure, down 6% on Thursday. GME is looking for a new CEO according to Reuters.