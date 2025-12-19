EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls show signs of exhaustion after key events

EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight channel above 1.1700 after posting marginal losses on Thursday. The pair's technical outlook points to a lack of buyer interest in the short term.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.22% 0.06% 0.33% 0.17% 0.66% 0.73% -0.11% EUR -0.22% -0.16% 0.09% -0.05% 0.47% 0.50% -0.32% GBP -0.06% 0.16% 0.38% 0.12% 0.63% 0.67% -0.17% JPY -0.33% -0.09% -0.38% -0.15% 0.35% 0.39% -0.22% CAD -0.17% 0.05% -0.12% 0.15% 0.49% 0.55% -0.13% AUD -0.66% -0.47% -0.63% -0.35% -0.49% 0.04% -0.79% NZD -0.73% -0.50% -0.67% -0.39% -0.55% -0.04% -0.83% CHF 0.11% 0.32% 0.17% 0.22% 0.13% 0.79% 0.83% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.1760 in the early American session on Thursday as markets reacted to the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy announcements and soft inflation data from the US.

The ECB left key rates unchanged as widely expected and the new economic projections showed that the economic growth forecasts has been revised up to 1.4% in 2025, 1.2% in 2026 and 1.4% in 2027. In the post-meeting press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde explained that they can't offer forward guidance on policy, given the uncertainty surrounding the outlook. Lagarde also noted that they don't target exchange rates but added that they pay close attention to the Euro's appreciation.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Thursday that annual inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), softened to 2.7% in November. In this period, the core CPI rose by 2.6%. Both of these readings came in below analysts' estimate and caused the USD to come under bearish pressure with the immediate reaction.

Later in the American session, the negative shift seen in risk mood supported the USD and forced EUR/USD to reverse its direction. Existing Home Sales data for November and the final revision to the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index data for December will be featured in the economic calendar, which are unlikely to trigger a significant market reaction.

In case markets remain risk-averse with a bearish opening in Wall Street, EUR/USD could have a difficult time regaining its traction heading into the weekend. At the time of press, US stock index futures were trading mixed. Additionally, end-of-the-week flows ahead of the Christmas holiday could ramp up the pair's volatility and cause irregular movements.

Technical Analysis:

The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) has flattened just above price at 1.1738, capping near-term upside. The 50-period SMA rises at 1.1715, while the 100- and 200-period SMAs climb at 1.1670 and 1.1615, keeping the broader tone supported. However, the Relative Strength Index (14) sits at 46, below the midline, pointing to subdued momentum.

The lower limit of the ascending regression channel and the 50-period SMA offer immediate support at 1.1715, just before the rising trend line at 1.1695. Below the latter, 1.1670 (100-period SMA) and 1.1615 (200-period SMA) could be seen as next support levels.

On the upside, immediate resistance aligns at 1.1765 (mid-point of the ascending channel), followed by 1.1820 (upper limit of the ascending channel).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)