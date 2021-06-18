USD/CHF tests daily resistance
The US dollar carries on its rally as the SNB sticks with ultra-loose policy.
Strong momentum above 0.9090 indicates that the directional bias has shifted to the upside as sellers rush to bail out. The rebound is now testing the resistance at 0.9200 on the daily chart.
The RSI shows overextension and could lead to a temporary pullback. The former supply zone near 0.9070 and the 30-hour moving average is the first support.
0.9270 is the nearest resistance when buyers renew their pressure.
AUD/USD tanks to critical demand area
A drop in Australia’s unemployment rate barely lifted its currency as traders’ prices in the US taper.
The breakout below the demand area at 0.7600 is a sign of mounting bearish pressure. 0.7530 is a critical support to safeguard the uptrend from a medium-term perspective. Its breach could trigger an extended sell-off leading to a reversal.
An oversold RSI is rising back to the neutral area.
A combination of profit-taking and fresh buying may lift the price to the immediate resistance at 0.7640.
UK 100 retreats to key support
The FTSE index consolidates as traders ponder inflation threat post-FOMC.
The rally above May’s high at 7160 is a bullish sign though short-term data-driven volatility is unlikely to die down. 7200 has capped buyers’ attempts to push higher and is now a key hurdle.
A dip below 7135 may force leveraged buyers to abandon ship, especially when a divergent RSI points to a loss in the upward momentum.
7100, a resistance-turned-support is an area of congestion as it lies on the 20-day moving average.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
EUR/USD struggles around 1.19 amid Fed-fueled dollar strength
EUR/USD is under pressure around 1.19, as the dollar remains on the offensive following the Federal Reserve's hawkish decision on Wednesday. The bank is set to debate cutting down its bond buys and signaled raising rates sooner than anticipated.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.39 on weak UK data, dollar strength
GBP/USD has been extending its decline, sliding under 1.39. UK retail sales disappointed with -1.4% in May and the rapid spread of the Delta variant in the UK is also weighing on sterling. The US dollar remain robust after the Fed's hawkish decision.
Ripple fears of a major decline are unwarranted
XRP price remains locked in a range between the psychologically important $1.00 and the neckline of a multi-year inverse head-and-shoulders pattern at $0.76. However, a lack of technical clues leaves frothy forecasts on the sideline until directional confirmation can be gleaned from the charts.
Where next for markets after the Fed shocker
The Fed surprised markets with an abrupt hawkish shift that has triggered substantial volatility in currency markets. Valeria Bednarik and Yohay Elam explain the surprise, discuss technical level, the next moves in FX and beyond.