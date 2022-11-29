USD/JPY remains under pressure

The Japanese yen fell after an uptick in October’s jobless rate. The rebound has met stiff selling pressure in the former demand zone around 142.40. A break below the recent low of 138.00 suggests that the path of least resistance remains down. As more buyers switch sides, increased volatility may drive the pair even lower. 135.90 is the next level to see if buyers would make their way back. Otherwise, the greenback could drift towards 132.00. The psychological level of 140.00 is the first hurdle in case of a bounce.

AUD/USD seeks support

The Australian dollar retreats after a lacklustre retail sales reading in October. The pair is looking to hold onto its gains above 0.6700 following a rally earlier this month. A bounce off 0.6580 next to the 20-day moving average indicates interest in safeguarding the aussie’s recovery. 0.6720 is a fresh resistance and a close above 0.6800 would open the door for an extension to September’s peak of 0.6910. On the downside, a dip below said support would put the bulls on the defensive with 0.6400 as a second line of defence.

Dow Jones shows overextension

The Dow Jones 30 slips as protests in China against Covid curbs raise concerns about growth. While a rally above August’s high of 34200 is an encouraging sign, the bulls would need to secure their foothold before pushing towards 34700. A bearish RSI divergence indicates a deceleration in the upward momentum and the index could use some breathing room. A slide below 34000 has led some buyers to take profit and 33650 is the next level to gauge their interest. Only a bounce above 34300 would resume the uptrend.