EUR/USD struggles for bids
The US dollar inched higher after the St. Louis Fed president called for another half-point hike. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart indicates waning buying pressure as the euro strives to preserve its gains from the past two months. A break below 1.0850 may have prompted more buyers to bail and sit on the sidelines, turning it into a fresh resistance. The RSI’s oversold situation attracted some bottom buyers with 1.0760 as an immediate support, its breach may trigger a new round of sell-off, sending the exchange rate to 1.0700.
US Oil awaits breakout
WTI crude rebounds as supply tightens with the OPEC+ production cuts going into effect this month. The bulls are still trying to keep the latest bounce off 66.00 valid and the sideways action is a sign of hesitation as both sides look to regain control. 73.40 on the 20-day SMA is the first resistance and a bullish breakout would lead to a test of 76.00 which coincides with the 30-day SMA, foreshadowing a potential recovery. On the downside, a slip below 70.00 would flush out buyers and expose the recent bottom at 66.00.
US 30 attempts to rebound
The Dow Jones 30 weakened after a slew of hawkish comments from Fed officials. The index is struggling to secure a solid footing after bouncing off the psychological level of 33000. While successive breaks above 33450 and 33600 had led short-term sellers to cover and eased the downward pressure, the failure to lift offers around the triple-tested 33750 is a sign of weakness as only its breach would signal a turnaround. A tentative break below 33220 would cause a retest of 30000, potentially triggering a deeper correction.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.0800 after EU PMIs
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive at around 1.0800 in early Europe. The data from the Euro area showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a softening pace in May, not allowing the Euro to stage a rebound. Focus shifts to US PMIs, debt-limit talks.
GBP/USD hits monthly lows below 1.2400 after dismal UK PMIs, Bailey eyed
GBP/USD is extending losses below 1.2400, hitting fresh monthly lows after the UK Preliminary business PMI data disappointed in May. Hopes of a US debt-limit deal keep the sentiment around the US Dollar underpinned. Bailey's testimony is next in focus.
Gold hangs near monthly low on modest US Dollar strength
Gold price remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Tuesday and drops back closer to its lowest level since early April during the early European session.
Here is what ApeCoin price uphill battle looks like for APE holders
ApeCoin (APE) price shows initiative to rally, but its path is a tough one due to the presence of multiple blockades. Even if APE manages to overcome the immediate hurdles, bulls need to work overtime to scale old highs.
US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Dollar set to rise on a slip in the services sector Premium
Sell in May and go away? This market adage could be realized if the influential S&P Global Services Purchasing Managers' Index dips as I expect. The reading has broken a winning streak of six beats and missed estimates in the two most recent releases.