USD/CHF: Skewed triangle is completed – A good signal for sales

In the long term, the USDCHF pair can build a primary corrective trend – a triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. Its final part, wave Ⓩ, is under development.
It is assumed that the wave Ⓩ may end in the form of a standard intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C). Wave (A) is a 5-wave bearish impulse, wave (B) is a skewed triangle that looks finished.
Usually, after the end of a skewed triangle, the trend continues to move in the same direction in which it moved before the beginning of the triangular pattern, in our case downwards. Thus, the formation of the final intermediate wave (C) can be expected in the near future.
Using the Fibonacci extension, the potential end of the wave (C) is determined. Most likely, it will be at 76.4% of impulse (A), and will end near 0.856.
Let's look at an alternative scenario. According to this view, the development of correction (B) can be continued. Perhaps it takes the form of a flat A-B-C.
At the moment, two parts of the potential flat have been completed – the minor sub-waves A and B. Both of these sub-waves are similar to double zigzags of the minute degree ⓦ-ⓧ-ⓨ.
To confirm this scenario, the last part is needed – impulse C, and perhaps the price has already begun to climb up within this impulse.
It is likely that the impulse C will end near 0.953, located on the resistance line.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
