Today is Friday. As we have seen in recent weeks, US President Trump likes talk on the US-China “deal in progress” on Fridays. Today was no different, as Trump earlier said that the China trade deal is coming along very well. Stocks have heard it too many times before and the S&P 500 is trading in a tight trading range for the day. But is that the reason the DXY was bid all day? Perhaps it was the delayed reaction to the US data this morning?
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
Regardless of the reason the move in DXY, USD/CHF is up nearly 0.5% on a day, whereas many other US Dollar pairs are trading in much tighter ranges. The USD/CHF is considered a directional indicator for the stock market. If USD/CHF moves higher, it is considered “risk on”. If the pair moves lower, it is considered “risk off”.
USD/CHF has been trading in a symmetrical triangle, as have other US Dollar pairs, since late April. As such, price has reached the apex and is coiling around the 200 Day Moving Average. However today is the sixth straight trading session that USD/CHF has closed higher. The pair busted through the 200 Day Moving Average closed above the descending trendline of the triangle for the first time at prior highs and horizontal resistance near .9980.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
On a 240-minute chart, the RSI is in overbought conditions, and could be due for a pullback soon. .9950 is the 50% retracement level from the highs on April 25th to the lows on August 29th. This would be a nice area for price to pull back to as the RSI can unwind and USD/CHF can retest the trendline. The 200 Day Moving Average also comes in at that level. Below that, horizontal support comes in at .9820 and then the upward sloping trendline of the triangle near .9900. Resistance comes in at prior nears near the 61.8% retracement of the previously mentioned timeframe near 1.0017/1.0027. If USD/CHF trades above there, price can run as there is a lot of open space before horizontal resistance near 1.0130 (shown on daily).
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
Now that USD/CHF is showing risk on, the question is whether stocks will follow. Stocks are near all-time highs but have been quiet the last few days. Watch for news over the weekend and gaps on the reopen Monday morning. If stocks move higher, USD/CHF may continue its move back towards parity.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1030, turns negative for the week
The EUR/USD pair broke below 1.1045 and fell to 1.1029, hitting the lowest level in a week. It is trading near the lows, with a bearish bias, holding firm to daily and weekly losses.
GBP/USD tumbles to new lows amid disappointing data, USD strength
GBP/USD is trading at weekly lows below 1.2850. UK PMIs fell short of expectations and reflect contraction. Election speculation continues and the dollar is gaining ground.
USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 108.70 on upbeat US data
After edging down to 108.50 area in the early trading hours of the American session, the USD/JPY pair reversed its direction and advanced to a fresh daily top of 108.73 but seems to be having a difficult time stretching higher as investors continue to react developments surrounding the United States (US)-China trade dispute.
US Dollar Index clings to gains near 98.00 ahead of data
The greenback alternates gains with losses at the end of the week around the 98.00 area when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 area
Barring a couple of knee-jerk spikes, gold has been oscillating well within a range over the past one week or so and remained capped below the 100-day SMA.