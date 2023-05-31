USD keeps moving higher, possibly on speculation that House vote on U.S. debt ceiling today will pass today. However, stocks are down, which can have something to do with China, where the PMI index declined once again, and also faster than expected. Technically speaking, USD is in uptrend, but yields found some resistance recently so I am wondering if USD is possibly also going tohav elimited gains. Looking at DXY hourly chart we see nice recovery, but now in late stages of an impulse from May 04 so we are aware of a pullback, possibly will show up as we will get an outcomen from the House vote, or USD can slow down later this week when we will get the US NFP data. But keep in mind that we will be tracking only a correction here on XXX/USD pairs and that more upside will be expected for the USD, once DXY makes three wave retracement.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.0700 as China worries lift the US Dollar
EUR/USD is testing 1.0700, retreating from near the 1.0740 region in Wednesday's Asian trading. Dismal China's NBS Manufacturing PMI and pre-US debt deal vote anxiety reinstate the US Dollar's safe-haven appeal. US/ German data, Fedspeak and House vote in focus.
GBP/USD snaps three-day winning streak below 1.2400 as risk aversion joins mixed UK/US statistics
GBP/USD clings to mild losses as it extends the early Asian session pullback from a one-week high while snapping a three-day uptrend near 1.2390 heading into Wednesday’s London open.
Gold price rebound eyes $1,990 and US factors
Gold Price picks up bids to refresh intraday high as buyers cheer a two-day winning streak, after refreshing the lowest levels in 10 weeks. In doing so, the XAU/USD fails to justify the latest rebound in the DXY but aptly cheers the downbeat Treasury bond yields.
BTC bulls recovery plan targets $30,000 as bears exhaust
Bitcoin action slows down, allowing bears to doubt their strength. As more time elapses, the chances of bulls taking over control of BTC become more likely. A spillover effect would be noticeable in Ethereum and Ripple prices.
Risk off flow into month end
We had warned against the market wanting to get overly excited about the news of a US debt ceiling deal that was always going to get done. And now that this reality is coming to fruition, it’s back to focusing on the market drivers where investors need to focus.