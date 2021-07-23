At the moment (from a technical point of view) there is still a possibility that USD/CAD will return to a bear market. This will be evidenced by the breakdown of the key long-term support level 1.2440.
At the same time, a rise into the zone above the resistance level of 1.2605 will increase the chances, and a breakout of the key long-term resistance level of 1.2950 will finally return USD/CAD to a long-term bull market. Long positions are still preferable in the current situation.
A signal for their growth will be a breakdown of the resistance levels 1.2588, 1.2605.
In an alternative scenario, the breakdown of the support levels 1.2500, 1.2440 will be a signal for the resumption of short positions.
Trading recommendations
Sell Stop 1.2520. Stop-Loss 1.2615. Take-Profit 1.2500, 1.2440, 1.2275, 1.2165, 1.2100, 1.2010.
Buy Stop 1.2615. Stop-Loss 1.2520. Take-Profit 1.2680, 1.2700, 1.2740, 1.2950.
