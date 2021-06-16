USD/CAD is trading in a tight range near 1.2185, about 20 pips below June and 6-week highs at 1.2204. At the same time, the price has broken through the important short-term resistance levels 1.2128, 1.2166 and continues to grow towards the important medium-term resistance level 1.2225. If the Fed leaders do not make unexpected statements following the meeting, which ends at 18:00 (GMT), then the growth of USD/CAD above the resistance level of 1.2225 should not be expected. In this case, USD/CAD is likely to resume its downward trend, and the breakdown of support levels 1.2166, 1.2160 (Fibonacci level 50% of downward correction in the wave of USD/CAD growth from 0.9700 to 1.4600) will be a signal for the resumption of short positions.
Support levels: 1.2165, 1.2160, 1.2128, 1.2085, 1.2010.
Resistance levels: 1.2225, 1.2450, 1.2515, 1.2645, 1.2740, 1.2970.
Trading recommendations
Sell Stop 1.2155. Stop-Loss 1.2215. Take-Profit 1.2128, 1.2085, 1.2010.
Buy Stop 1.2215. Stop-Loss 1.2155. Take-Profit 1.2225, 1.2450, 1.2515, 1.2645, 1.2740, 1.2970.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.21 as tensions mount ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading above 1.21, in limited, typical, pre-Federal Reserve trading. Markets await the bank's dot plot and Chair Powell's comments on potential tapering of the Fed's bond-buying scheme.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.41 after strong UK CPI
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, rising after the UK reported an annual inflation rate of 2.1% in May, beating estimates and raising the chances of a BOE rate hike. The focus remains on the Federal Reserve's decision later in the day.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range near $1,860 level, FOMC awaited
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a narrow trading band through the first half of the European session on Wednesday.
Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050
SHIB price faces stiff resistance ahead. Shiba Inu has had a difficult time recovering, suggesting that it may soon face rejection. In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB price could be heading next as Shiba Inu gets weaker.
Federal Reserve Preview: First up, then down? Playbook for trading the Fed
To taper or not to taper? That is the question for markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's all-important June meeting. Fed Chair Powell will likely shoot down any talk of tapering the bank's bond buys. Highly volatile trading could see the greenback first drop.