The USDCAD tends to see a very weak April. Over the last 15 years, the pair has fallen 12 times between April 01 and April 30. The largest fall was in 2015 with a -5.28% drop.
The USD is weak at the moment as the US 10 year yields have failed to rise despite a good run of recent US data including a strong NFP jobs print last Friday of nearly 1 million extra jobs vs 616K expected.
The CAD has been strongly supported by rising oil markets and an optimistic Bank of Canada whose next move will be to start talking about bond tapering. Last Friday’s strong jobs data is another catalyst for CAD strength. With the USDCAD nestling up towards key resistance on the daily chart last week, this could be a perfect time for USDCAD sellers.
Key Trade Risks:
-
Any hint from the US of bond tapering will invalidate this outlook and send the USD pair higher.
-
Any sharp falls in the oil markets on rising COVID-19 cases will weaken CAD and also invalidate this outlook.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1900 amid virus concerns, USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, driven by a risk-off mood that favors the safe-haven dollar. Fed Chair Powell said the US economy is at an "inflection point" but urged caution regarding the virus. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.37 amid UK reopening
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.37 as sterling catches a bid. The UK is reopening non-essential shops and other businesses as its vaccination campaign proves successful in keeping covid cases down. The dollar is marginally bid amid a risk-off mood.
XAU/USD looks to retest key $1,760 resistance
XAU/USD is struggling to find direction at the start of the week. Additional gains are likely if XAU/USD manages to break above $1,760. Buyers continue to defend key support at $1,730.
XRP comes to a standstill while BTC and ETH are getting started
Bitcoin price hints that a new all-time high is approaching fast. Ethereum coils up in an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, eyeing $2,400. Ripple bulls fall short of momentum before hitting a 49% upswing target at $1.5
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.