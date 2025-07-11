USD/CAD Price Forecast: Bulls retain control amid trade jitters, ahead of Canadian jobs report

- USD/CAD catches aggressive bids on Friday in reaction to Trump’s fresh tariff threats.
- Reduced Fed rate cut bets underpin the USD and provide an additional boost to the pair.
- The lack of follow-through buying warrants caution for bulls ahead of Canadian jobs data.
The USD/CAD pair shot to a two-week high on Friday after US President Donald Trump announced more import tariffs, though it continued with its struggle to find acceptance above the 1.3700 round figure. In a dramatic escalation of the trade war, Trump announced a 35% tariff on imports from Canada. Trump told Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney the new rate would go into effect on August 1 and would increase further if Canada retaliated. This adds to a string of over 20 similar tariff notices Trump has issued since Monday and comes on top of a 50% tariff on US copper imports. Canada and the US have been locked in trade negotiations in hopes of reaching a deal by July 21. However, the latest threat might have shifted that deadline, which weighs heavily on the Canadian Dollar (CAD).
Apart from this, the overnight decline in Crude Oil prices is seen as another factor undermining the commodity-linked Loonie. Furthermore, a broadly firmer US Dollar (USD), bolstered by reduced bets for an immediate interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed), acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. Minutes from the June 17-18 FOMC meeting showed on Wednesday that most policymakers remain worried about the risk of rising inflation on the back of Trump's aggressive trade policies and a narrow support for a near-term reduction in borrowing costs. Adding to this, the upbeat June employment data and Weekly Jobless Claims released on Thursday pointed to a resilient labor market, dashing hopes for a July Fed rate cut and assisting the USD to stand firm near a two-week high.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said that monetary policy is still restrictive and it's time to think about adjusting the interest rate. Tariffs aren't as high as they were expected to be and economic fundamentals support a move toward lower rates, Daly added. Separately, Fed Board of Governors member Christopher Waller noted that tariff inflation effects are likely to be short-lived and that a rate cut here would not be politically motivated. Waller – one of the possible favorites to replace Powell in 2026 – made another push for an early interest rate cut. In contrast, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said that it was too soon to tell if tariffs will have a one-off or a more persistent impact on inflation and it is critical for the Fed to keep long-term inflation expectations anchored.
Nevertheless, traders are still pricing in the possibility of at least two 25 basis points rate cuts by the Fed this year, starting in October. This holds back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and keeps a lid on any further gains for the USD/CAD pair. Investors also seem reluctant and opt to wait for the release of the latest Canadian monthly employment figures. This, along with Oil price dynamics, will drive the CAD and provide some impetus to the currency pair. Apart from this, speeches from influential FOMC members might influence the USD and contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the pair on the last day of the week.
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
Technical Outlook
The USD/CAD pair is holding above the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and suggest that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside. However, the recent repeated failures to find acceptance above the 1.3700 mark warrant some caution. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 1.3730 area, or the daily swing high, before positioning for further gains. Spot prices might then climb to the 1.3765-1.3770 intermediate hurdle before aiming to reclaim the 1.3800 mark for the first time late May.
On the flip side, the 1.3640-1.3635 area now seems to have emerged as an immediate strong support. A convincing break below, however, could drag the USD/CAD pair back towards the 1.3600 round figure. A convincing break below the latter would expose the monthly low, around the 1.3555 region. Some follow-through selling below the June monthly swing low, around the 1.3540 region, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards the 1.3500 psychological mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3550 after UK data
GBP/USD stretches lower below 1.3550 in European trading on Friday. The pair faces fresh headwinds from an unexpected UK economic contraction in May. Additionally, a broadly firmer US Dollar on rising trade tensions continues to weigh on GBP/USD.
EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1700, awaits Trump's tariff letter to EU
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.1700 in the European session on Friday. The pair is undermined by fading EU-US trade deal hopes as US President Trump is set to send a tariff letter to the European Union later in the day. Sustained haven demand for the US Dollar also adds to EUR/USD's downside.
Gold price climbs back closer to weekly top amid sustained safe-haven buying
Gold price attracts some follow-through buying for the third straight day on Friday and climbs to the top end of its weekly range heading into the European session. In a dramatic escalation of the trade war, US President Donald Trump this week issued notices to a slew of trading partners and raised concerns about a global trade war.
Unemployment rate set to rise in Canada, reinforcing expectations of a BoC rate cut
Consensus among market participants projects a slight rise in Canada’s Unemployment Rate to 7.1% in June, up from 7.0% in May. Additionally, investors forecast the economy will add no jobs in the same month, reversing May’s 8.8K increase.
Letters from America: Trump’s tariff saga continues
After 'Letter Day', echoing the original 'Liberation Day' tariff announcements, so far 22 countries received a revised tariff rate effective 1 August. Trade negotiations can continue, but where this ends up is anyone's guess.
