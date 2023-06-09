USD/CAD
The USDCAD continues to trend lower and on track for the second straight big weekly loss, as Canadian dollar received fresh boost from unexpected BOC rate hike earlier this week and renewed hawkish stance, which suggests that further tightening is likely, as the central bank estimates that recent measures were not enough efficient to curb high inflation.
Bears were interrupted by negative Canada’s May labor report, released today and showing higher than expected rise in a number of jobless, while employment slumped by 17.3K in May after adding 41.4K new jobs previous month and strongly missed expectations for 23.2K rise.
However, downbeat labor data so far showed limited negative impact on CAD and likely to be insufficient to stronger counter very positive signals from BOC, as policymakers expected inflation to remain elevated and well above 2%, which will likely require further action from the central bank, as markets fully price for another 25 basis points hike in July.
Daily studies show strong rise in negative momentum and MA’s in bearish setup fueling bears, though a number of solid supports within 1.3315/1.3225 zone is expected to produce headwinds, along with oversold daily studies and probably slow bears in coming sessions.
Larger bears are expected to remain in play as long as upticks stay capped under 1.3440 zone.
Next week’s key events (US inflation/Fed rate decision) are expected to provide fresh signals.
Res: 1.3371; 1.3396; 1.3445; 1.3484.
Sup: 1.3320; 1.3301; 1.3262; 1.3225.
Interested in USD/CAD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.344
- R2 1.3414
- R1 1.3386
- PP 1.336
-
- S1 1.3332
- S2 1.3306
- S3 1.3278
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0750
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range above 1.0750 on Friday as investors stay on the sidelines while waiting for the next catalyst. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals following Thursday's decline, making it difficult for the pair to gather bullish momentum.
GBP/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.2570
GBP/USD keeps its footing on Friday and trades modestly higher on the day above 1.2550 following Thursday's rally. Ahead of next week's all-important US inflation data and Fed policy announcements, week-end flows could ramp up the pair's volatility later in the day.
Gold lacks firm intraday direction, fluctuates above $1,960
Gold price struggles to make a decisive move in either direction on Friday in the absence of high-impact data releases. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays relatively calm above 3.7% following Thursday's slide, limiting XAU/USD's action.
Binance.US to suspend USD deposits, citing aggressive and intimidating tactics by the SEC
BinanceUS, the American arm of Binance.com, has indicated plans to suspend USD deposits, noting that its banking partners would do the same for withdrawal beginning June 13.
US jobless claims shake markets, ECB and Fed meetings await
US weekly jobless claims, of all things, was responsible for yesterday’s main market move. Applications rose from 233k to 261k, more than the 235k expected. It triggered a US bond rally which dragged European peers higher as well.