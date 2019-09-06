USD/CAD finally catches a bid on the central bank divergences.

CAD hits the downside target of prior support/resistance 61.8% Fibo confluence.

This was the week:

Traders were buying risk-on assets from the get-go with an announcement that the had been a phone call between the top US and Chinese trade officials seeking amends to the protracted dispute with October being the most likely tabletop meeting and to take place in Washington. Then followed a steady hand from the Bank of Canada, a disappointment in the US ISM manufacturing and headline Nonfarm Payrolls while Canada pulled off a solid performance on the data front, ceiling the deal for a burst to the downside in Funds.

Key CAD events:

While holding their interest rate steady, the Bank of Canada left a message of confidence in their recent statement and announcements which stressed Canada has proved more resilient to global headwinds, and that monetary policy decisions will take into account these unique circumstances. "We still look for the impact of headwinds to intensify into year-end but today's report should dampen some of the speculations around a potential cut in October," analysts at TD Securities explained.

Meanwhile, the Canadian employment surged by 81k in August, which smashed expectations where the consensus was for 20k. However, under the hood, there was a sharp pickup in private employment and softer wage growth, but all in all, this report has dampened the speculation around an October rate cut, though the disappointment in wages will offer some cause for pause for thought and likely limit how far the loonie can really take off.