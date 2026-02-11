EUR/USD Forecast: Euro buyers step away ahead of US NFP

EUR/USD trades in a narrow channel above 1.1900 in the European session on Wednesday after posting marginal losses on Tuesday. The January employment report from the United States (US) could ramp up market volatility in the second half of the day and trigger the next directional action in the pair.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.86% -0.78% -2.73% -1.16% -1.51% -0.84% -1.42% EUR 0.86% 0.09% -1.94% -0.30% -0.66% 0.02% -0.57% GBP 0.78% -0.09% -1.72% -0.40% -0.75% -0.07% -0.66% JPY 2.73% 1.94% 1.72% 1.65% 1.29% 2.00% 1.28% CAD 1.16% 0.30% 0.40% -1.65% -0.25% 0.34% -0.26% AUD 1.51% 0.66% 0.75% -1.29% 0.25% 0.68% 0.09% NZD 0.84% -0.02% 0.07% -2.00% -0.34% -0.68% -0.59% CHF 1.42% 0.57% 0.66% -1.28% 0.26% -0.09% 0.59% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) benefited from the cautious market stance on Tuesday and didn't allow EUR/USD to build on Monday's gains. However, disappointing December Retail Sales data from the US and falling US Treasury bond yields limited the USD's strength and helped the pair keep its footing in the second half of the day.

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US are forecast to rise 70K in January and the Unemployment Rate is projected to remain unchanged at 4.4%. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will publish its annual benchmark revisions and update the birth-and-death model, which the BLS uses to estimate how many jobs were gained or lost due to companies opening or closing in a given month.

The immediate reaction to the labor market data is likely to be straightforward, with a positive surprise in the headline NFP print supporting the and vice versa. However, the underlying details of the report, with regards to benchmark revisions and to the model update, could trigger irregular movements.

In case the employment report shows that labor conditions continued to worsen to start the year, investors could reconsider the odds of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in March and cause the USD to come under heavy selling pressure. On the flip side, the USD could outperform its rivals if market participants remain convinced of a policy hold next March.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1916. The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) rises and sits above the 50 and 100 SMAs, with price holding north of the entire stack, including the 200 SMA. The 20-period SMA at 1.1875 offers nearby dynamic support. RSI (14) stands at 63, above the 50 midline, reinforcing bullish stance.

Measured from the 1.1590 low to the 1.2025 high, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1.1859 aligns as a key support level ahead of the 50% retracement at 1.1808. Looking north, 1.1922 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) could be spotted as the immediate resistance level before 1.2000 (psychological level, static level) and 1.2030 (static level).

