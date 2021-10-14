USD/CAD technical analysis
-
USD/CAD has formed a bearish chart pattern.
-
Shoulder Head Shoulder formation on Daily TF.
-
Breakout below the neckline is in progress.
-
Target is Between W L3 and M L5 camarilla.
Daily chart USD/CAD
-
Left Shoulder.
-
The Head.
-
Right Shoulder.
-
The break below the neckline.
We can see that the price is breaking below the neckline. Shoulder Head Shoulder bearish pattern is in progress. Any retest of the trend line might be used by bears to reject the price lower again. After yesterday's FOMC the dollar is losing ground rapidly against commodities such as CAD and GOLD. Next targets are camarilla pivots WL3 and ML5 which is 1.2350-1.2270. Selling the rallies continues.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.
