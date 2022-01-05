USD/CAD
At mid-day on Tuesday, the USD/CAD declined and confirmed the existence of a support zone at 1.2668/1.2677. Meanwhile, the pair appeared to be almost ignoring the 50-hour simple moving average, the weekly simple pivot point and the previous low and high-level zone at 1.2710/1.2730.
A surge of the pair might find resistance in this week's high levels near 0.7265/0.7280. In addition, note the 200-hour simple moving average near 1.2770. Above the zone, the weekly R1 simple pivot point could act as resistance at 1.2789.
On the other hand, a decline would have to pass the 1.2668/1.2677 zone, before aiming at 1.2595/1.2620.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
