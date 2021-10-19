USD/CAD

On Monday, the US Dollar declined by 42 pips or 0.34% against the Canadian Dollar. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average during yesterday's trading session.

All things being equal, the USD/CAD exchange rate could continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern. The potential target for sellers will be near the 1.2300 level.

However, the currency exchange rate might bounce off the support level at 1.2339 within this session.