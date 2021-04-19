USD/CAD
The US Dollar has declined by 80 pips or 0.63% against the Canadian Dollar since last Friday. The currency pair breached the support level at 1.2487 during the London session on Monday.
Given that the exchange rate has breached the 1.2487 area, bearish traders are likely to continue to pressure the USD/CAD pair lower during the following trading session.
However, a support level at 1.2445 could provide support for the currency exchange rate within this session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.20 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.20, hitting the highest since March amid a risk-on mood and falling US yields. An uptick in EU vaccination rates is also boosting sentiment.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.39 as US yields drop
GBP/USD is on the rise as falling US yields drag the euro down. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
XAU/USD retreats from two-month tops, slides to $1,770 region
Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move to near two-month tops. A goodish pickup in the US bond yields prompted some selling around the metal. Sustained USD selling should help limit any deeper losses amid a softer risk tone.
Ripple recovery in full force as key indicator flashes buy signals
XRP price is poised for a significant rebound after the TD Sequential indicator presented two buy signals. The digital asset faces only one crucial resistance level on its way up. The number of large holders continues to steadily increase.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.