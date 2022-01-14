USD/CAD
The USD/CAD bounced off the lower trend line of the channel down pattern at mid-day on Thursday. By the middle of Friday's trading, the currency pair had made an attempt to pass resistance levels near 1.2515/1.2520 and failed at it.
In regards to the near term future, if the rate declines, it could look for support in the 1.2450 mark, before aiming at the 1.2400 level and the weekly S3 simple pivot point at 1.2398.
On the other hand, a surge of the USD against the CAD would test the resistance of the 1.2500 mark and the 50-hour simple moving average. Above these levels, the weekly S2 simple pivot point at 1.2515 is expected to act as resistance. Higher above, note the upper trend line of the channel down pattern.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1450 despite disappointing US data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum in the early American session and trades in the negative territory below 1.1450. The US Census Bureau reported on Friday that Retail Sales in December fell by 1.9%, missing the market expectation of a no-change by a wide margin.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3700 as dollar gains traction
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure in the American session and trades below 1.3700. The US Dollar Index is clinging to modest daily recovery gains near 95.00 despite weaker-than-forecast macroeconomic data releases from the US.
Gold fluctuates in daily range above $1,820 after US data
Gold declined to $1,820 during the European trading hours but managed to edge higher toward $1,830 in the early American. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated from 1.75% after the dismal US data, allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Dogecoin price on track to hit new highs, rallying 16% with Tesla payments going live
Tesla announced that it accepts Dogecoin and cannot receive or detect any other cryptocurrency. Analysts have predicted an explosive rally in Dogecoin price, continuing the uptrend.
Why did TSLA stock fall 7% on Thursday?
Tesla stock dumps on Thursday as tech takes a bath. TSLA shares fell nearly 7% to close at $1,031.56. Tesla support at the short-term pivot remains at $980.