On Monday, the US Dollar rose by 52 pips or 0.42% against the Canadian Dollar. The currency pair breached the 200– hour simple moving average during Monday's trading session.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, bullish traders could continue to drive the exchange rate higher during the following trading session.

However, the resistance line at 1.2402 could provide resistance for the USD/CAD currency exchange rate within this session.

 EUR/USD trades at fresh weekly lows in the 1.1580 price zone, as the dollar is back in fashion, strengthening against most major rivals. New Home Sales in the US surged by 14% in September and consumer sentiment improved in October.

 GBP/USD advanced to a daily high of 1.3830 during the European session but reversed its direction in the second half of the day. Fading BOE rate hike expectations and Brexit-related headlines weigh on the pound.

Gold dropped below $1800 and tumbled to $1782, reaching the lowest level since Thursday. It then trimmed losses and rose toward $1790. It still remains under pressure, as the US dollar strengthens across the board.

MATIC price is breaking out of an ascending triangle pattern, hinting at a 150% ascent. Transactional data shows barely any resistance level ahead for Polygon, suggesting a swift move higher. The Layer 2 solution has been at the center of DeFi evolution.

NYSE:AMC gained 0.63% during Monday’s trading session. Meme stocks rally on Monday as momentum carries over from the previous week. AMC CEO Adam Aron hints that the company could be getting into the cryptocurrency business.

