USD/CAD
On Tuesday, the US Dollar surged by 61 pips or 0.49% against the Canadian Dollar. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average at 1.2567 during Tuesday's trading session.
Buyers are likely to continue to drive the USD/CAD exchange rate higher during the following trading session. The possible target for long traders would be near the 1.2660 level.
However, the 200– hour SMA at 1.2617 might provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as tensions mount ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.18, marginally lower as investors eye the Federal Reserve's decision. The Fed is likely to refrain from any signal of tapering its bond buys. Covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD drifts lower below 1.3900 amid firmer US dollar
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3850 amid resurgent demand for the US dollar and a cautious mood. The pound benefits from the fall in UK covid cases and fresh Brexit optimism after the EU paused legal action against the UK over the NI protocol. The Fed is awaited.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1,800 mark, focus remains on FOMC
Gold maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, around the $1,805 region.
Polygon solidifies stance as the altcoin king as MATIC price enters 60% rally
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Polygon could be heading next as it seems bound for higher highs.
Federal Reserve Preview: Three reasons why Powell could pause, pummeling the dollar
Tapering is not a question of if, but when – and the timing of the Federal Reserve's announcement to create fewer dollars may have to wait longer. The world's most powerful central bank has been buying bonds at ....