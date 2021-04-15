USD/CAD
The US Dollar has declined by 90 pips or 0.71% against the Canadian Dollar since yesterday's trading session. The currency pair breached a support level at 1.2520 on Thursday morning.
Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern and could be set for ab breakout.
If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the 1.2440 level could be expected within this session.
However, if the channel pattern holds, buyers could come into play during the following trading hours.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
