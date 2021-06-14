USD/CAD

The USD/CAD currency pair bounced off the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.2084 on Friday. As a result, the exchange rate surged by 87 pips or 0.72% during Friday's trading session.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, bullish traders could continue to drive the exchange rate higher during Monday's trading session.

However, bullish traders might encounter a resistance level at 1.2171 within this session.