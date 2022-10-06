USD/CAD consolidates
The Canadian dollar struggles over lacklustre August export data. A bearish RSI divergence showed a slowdown in the upward momentum while a double top at 1.3830 further suggested exhaustion in the current rally. The pair is prone to a correction after it fell below 1.3600. The uptrend remains intact but the recent parabolic rise could use some breathing room to let the bulls accumulate again. 1.3420 on the 20-day moving average is an area of interest. The support-turned-resistance at 1.3700 is the first hurdle.
XAU/USD hits resistance
Gold clawed back losses as the dollar index bounces higher. A sharp recovery has lifted bullion back to September’s high at 1730 which is an important level on the daily chart. As the RSI soared into the overbought area, fresh selling from trend followers in conjunction with profit-taking has kept the rally in check. A bullish breakout would force the short side to cover, stirring up volatility in the process. The psychological level of 1700 is a fresh support and its breach may extend losses to 1660.
US oil tests key resistance
WTI crude bounced higher after OPEC+ agreed to cut output. The rebound has gained a foothold after it cleared the supply zone around 83.00. The price is testing the daily resistance and psychological level of 90.00 and stiff pressure could be expected from the sell side. However, sentiment may brighten up in the short-term if the bulls manage to push past this ceiling, clearing the path towards 97.00. As the RSI inches back into overbought territory, 86.00 has turned into a support in case of a pullback.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggling around 0.6400 and at risk of piercing the year’s low
Disappointing Australian data and a deteriorated market mood weighed on AUD/USD, quickly approaching the 2022 low at 0.6362. RBA’s Financial Stability report coming up next.
EUR/USD extends decline sub-0.9800 as risk aversion intensifies
The American dollar maintains a strong upward momentum amid renewed inflation and recession concerns. EUR/USD further retreated after failing to regain parity mid-week.
Gold struggling to retain its bullish strength
XAUUSD shed some ground on Thursday, currently hovering around $1,713.00. The dollar has gathered momentum as Wall Street opened in the red, holding into negative territory at the time. Also, government bond yields resumed their advances and hold near fresh weekly highs.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The next move could surprise us all
The crypto market displays mixed signals but hints that the bearish trend is not over yet. Adopting a get-in-get-out mentality may be the more favorable approach for investors looking to expose themselves to the market.
US September NFP Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 26 NFP prints.