USD/CAD consolidates

The Canadian dollar struggles over lacklustre August export data. A bearish RSI divergence showed a slowdown in the upward momentum while a double top at 1.3830 further suggested exhaustion in the current rally. The pair is prone to a correction after it fell below 1.3600. The uptrend remains intact but the recent parabolic rise could use some breathing room to let the bulls accumulate again. 1.3420 on the 20-day moving average is an area of interest. The support-turned-resistance at 1.3700 is the first hurdle.

XAU/USD hits resistance

Gold clawed back losses as the dollar index bounces higher. A sharp recovery has lifted bullion back to September’s high at 1730 which is an important level on the daily chart. As the RSI soared into the overbought area, fresh selling from trend followers in conjunction with profit-taking has kept the rally in check. A bullish breakout would force the short side to cover, stirring up volatility in the process. The psychological level of 1700 is a fresh support and its breach may extend losses to 1660.

US oil tests key resistance

WTI crude bounced higher after OPEC+ agreed to cut output. The rebound has gained a foothold after it cleared the supply zone around 83.00. The price is testing the daily resistance and psychological level of 90.00 and stiff pressure could be expected from the sell side. However, sentiment may brighten up in the short-term if the bulls manage to push past this ceiling, clearing the path towards 97.00. As the RSI inches back into overbought territory, 86.00 has turned into a support in case of a pullback.