GBP/USD consolidates
The pound steadies as wage growth argues in favour of further BoE tightening. The price action has been struggling to clear the daily resistance near 1.2300. Two consecutive failed rebounds show a lack of buying power. Sterling is resting over the psychological level of 1.2000 thanks to bargain hunting. Its breach would force the bulls out, leaving it vulnerable to momentum selling towards July’s lows around 1.1800, which is a major floor to safeguard the month-long recovery. 1.2150 is the first resistance the buy side needs to lift.
USD/CAD seeks support
The Canadian dollar holds well against its US counterpart as July’s CPI remains stubbornly high. A bullish RSI divergence showed a deceleration in the sell-off. The greenback’s bounce above 1.2900 led sellers to close their positions. The initial momentum has dried up to let the RSI recover into the neutrality area. 1.2820 around the start of the bullish breakout is a demand zone to see whether there is enough follow up interest in pushing the US dollar higher. A close above 1.2950 could open the door to the recent peak at 1.3170.
Dow Jones 30 stays up
The Dow Jones 30 continues upward supported by upbeat outlooks from blue chip retail stocks. Confidence has shot up after a rise above the daily resistance at 33000 and then May’s high at 34000, setting 34500 at the origin of the liquidation in April as the target. A break above that supply zone would intensify the short squeeze. The RSI’s overbought situation on the daily chart may weigh on the enthusiasm. A retreat below 33850 could trigger a wave of profit-taking, and 33400 would test short-term buyers’ resolve.
EUR/USD loses recovery momentum after testing 1.0200
EUR/USD has lost its momentum after having climbed toward 1.0200 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. As investors wait for the FOMC to release the minutes of its July meeting, the dollar consolidates its daily gains, allowing the pair to hold above 1.0150.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2050 area ahead of FOMC Minutes
GBP/USD has reversed its direction after having recovered toward 1.2100 in the second half of the day on Wednesday and retreated toward 1.2050. The risk-averse market environment makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold pushes lower toward $1,760 as US yields extend rally
Gold continues to decline toward $1,760 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Before the FOMC releases the July meeting minutes, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day above 2.9%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Will the FOMC minutes make or break Bitcoin’s uptrend?
Ahead of the FOMC minutes release Bitcoin withdrawal from exchanges continued. Proponents expect the market to react to signs Fed members will continue with more aggressive interest rate hikes, increasing the pressure on Bitcoin price.
