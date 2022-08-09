The news that the US Treasury Department has banned all Americans from using decentralized crypto-mixing service Tornado Cash or any of the Ethereum wallet addresses tied to the protocol after North Korean hackers allegedly used it to launder stolen crypto funds has once again raised doubts on the stability of the whole sector. This news highlights the fragility of the cryptocurrency market and the ability of regulators to crack down on service providers based on a variety of reasons, particularly national security. While general market conditions appear to be slightly improving, despite contrasting economic data, this news casts a shadow over the cryptocurrency market and may discourage further investments from people fearing their coin may be the next one to be targeted.
Sales figures show signs of improvement boosted by summer heatwave
Sales improved in July as the heatwave boosted sales of hot weather essentials such as summer clothing, picnic treats, and electric fans. While consumer confidence remains weak, and despite the cost of living crisis and on-going reports of low consumer confidence actual sales still managed to hold up. However, things could change drastically after the summer with the economic situation expected to get even tougher as consumers return from summer breaks to holiday credit card bills, another energy price hike and rising interest rates. This in turn could lead to a noticeable drop in demand which could have cascading effects on the economy and further add to ongoing recession fears.
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7080 with room to keep advancing
The AUD/USD pair retreats from a 2-month high of 0.7108, but holds on to substantial gains. Softer than anticipated US inflation brought relief to financial markets, boosting high-yielding assets.
EURUSD retreats below 1.0300 amid profit taking
The EUR/USD pair losses steam as market players book profits, and trades in the 1.0290 price zone. Optimism about receding US inflation temporarily overshadowed the European energy crisis.
Gold bulls hesitate in a risk-on environment
Gold peaked on Wednesday at $1,807.86 but was unable to retain gains. It's currently battling to overcome the $1,800 level amid the broad dollar’s weakness. The dollar collapsed after the release of the July CPI, as the inflation rate contracted more than anticipated.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: How to trap a hungry bear
Crypto markets moves higher. Placing a countertrend short is still ill-advised. Higher targets remain possible for all assets. BTC tests the lower half of an ascending channel for the third time. ETH continues displaying bearish divergence but underline market strength remains. XRP in a make-or-break situation.
