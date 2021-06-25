US stocks rallied in the regular session and extended hours after President Joe Biden secured an infrastructure deal with Senators. The total cost of this deal will be $1 trillion, which is significantly lower than the $2.3 trillion he had proposed. This is a major win for the president, who promised to use his experience in Washington to secure bipartisan deals. The new package will have $109 billion for roads and bridges, $66 billion for rail networks, and $49 billion for public transit. Other key issues in the deal will be ports, airports, and electric vehicle charging stations.
US stocks also rose after the Federal Reserve released its stress test results in which all banks passed. The new report clears the banks to start boosting their payouts to shareholders after June 30. The statement said that banks would do well in an extreme scenario where the economy crashed, leading to an increased unemployment rate. In this case, the banks would have a capital ratio of about 10.6%, which is double their minimum. Some analysts expect that banks will return more than $200 billion to investors.
The New Zealand dollar rose against the greenback after relatively strong trade numbers from the country. Its exports rose from more than N$5.40 billion in April to more than N$5.87 billion in May. In the same period, imports rose from more than N$4.99 billion to $5.4 billion. This led to a trade surplus of more than N$469 million. These numbers show that the country’s economy is doing well, helped by the strong internal and external demand. Elsewhere, the US will publish its personal consumption expenses data later today. Analysts expect the figure to increase from 3.1% in April to 3.4% in May.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair rose to 1.1940 during the Asian session. On the four-hour chart, the pair is slightly above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Further, it has formed a bearish flag pattern that is shown in pink. It is also below the 25-day moving average while the money flow index (MFI) has risen to 47. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range today and possibly break out lower in the coming week.
NDX100
The Nasdaq 100 index rose to an all-time high of $14,430 after the Biden infrastructure deal. Investors also downplayed last week’s hawkish statement. On the four-hour chart, the index is substantially above the previous double-top pattern at 14,086. It is also above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. It is also above the ascending red trendline. Therefore, the bullish trend will remain as long as the price is above the two moving averages and this trendline.
XTI/USD
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to a high of 74.47 ahead of an upcoming OPEC+ meeting. On the daily chart, the XTI/USD pair is above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved to the overbought level of 70. XTIUSD is a commodity based on West Texas Intermediate crude oil and it can be considered US Oil. The bulls power indicator kept rising. Therefore, the path of least resistance is higher ahead of next week’s meeting.
EUR/USD: Bulls battle 200-day EMA ahead of US PCE Inflation
EUR/USD is holding onto the recent recovery above 1.1900, up for first weekly gain in four. US dollar ignores firmer Treasury yields on fears of the PCE inflation gauge confirming the Fed’s hawkish tilt. Risk appetite remains positive, as Biden’s stimulus joins EU-UK trade optimism. Fedspeak eyed as well.
GBP/USD attempts recovery toward 1.3950 as USD softens ahead of PCE data
GBP/USD bounces towards 1.3950, as the US dollar eases across the board amid risk-on mood. US infrastructure stimulus deal lifts the sentiment, as the pound recovers from the dovish BOE-led blow. Mixed updates on Brexit, Delta Plus covid variant keeps bears hopeful.
Gold prints first weekly gains in four around $1,780, US PCE data eyed
Gold stays on the front foot near $1780 in early Europe. US Treasury yields retreat, DXY struggles ahead of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge of inflation. Market sentiment stays upbeat on US stimulus, trade headlines. Fedspeak also joins the watchers’ list for fresh impulse.
Cardano eyes another 15% upswing
Cardano price rallied significantly over the past 24 hours in an attempt to recover the losses piled up after the recent crash. Although a minor retracement seems likely after a quick run-up, the uptrend appears to be intact.
US PCE inflation preview: Data likely to reaffirm FOMC's hawkish tilt
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the PCE inflation report on Friday, June 25. Markets expect the Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, to rise to 3.4% on a yearly basis in May from 3.1% in April.