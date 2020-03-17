- Retail sales in February dropped by the most in 14 months.
- January sales results double in all categories upon revision.
- Stocks and bond yields rise moderately on White House efforts.
American consumers pulled back on purchases by the most in over a year as the Coronavirus was just beginning impact life in the United States.
Retail sales fell 0.5% in February, the largest decline since December 2018, reported the Commerce Department on Tuesday. Sales ex-autos dropped 0.4%, both had been forecast to gain 0.2%.
Core sales flat
The retail sales control group, also known as core retail sales, the category that the Bureau of Economic Analysis uses to calculate the personal consumption expenditures component of GDP, was flat last month. It had been predicted to rise 0.4%.
Core retail sales
FXStreet
January sales figures were revised higher in all three classifications, overall sales and ex-automobiles each jumped to 0.6% from 0.3% and the control group climbed from 0% to 0.4%.
Adjustments to the sales figures are common. Over the 12 months through January the control group figures were revised in nine months, five lower and four higher. The overall retail sales number were updated in 10 of 12 months with eight positive and two negative changes.
The Commerce Department report covers most of the consumer spending that constitutes about 70% of US economic activity.
On Sunday the Federal Reserve reduced the fed funds target range by 100 basis points to 0% to 0.25% and restarted its quantitative easing bond purchases in an effort to limit the prospective economic damage from a period of low consumption.The central bank has been providing additional liquidity to and to provide all the liquidity necessary for the financial system.
Equities and bond yields gain
In early afternoon trading the Dow was ahead by 600+ points as the White House detailed more plans to fight the spread of the virus and to support the economy and business. Treasury rates were rising as well with the 10-year bond up 16 points at 0.883% and the 2-year adding 8 points to 0.437%.
US 10-year Treasury yield
CNBC
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY corrects further to test 107.00 as risk sentiment turns sour
USD/JPY corrects further towards 107.00, as the risk sentiment remains tepid despite the global coronavirus stimulus measures. S&P 500 futures are down over 3% while the US dollar retreats across the board.
AUD/USD shows some signs of life above 0.6000
Following the Aussie dollar’s slump to be the weakest G10 currency, down 1.9% versus the greenback, AUD/USD shows some signs of life above 0.6000, thanks to the broad-based US dollar correction and RBA's liquidity injection.
Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections?
"The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus... and this is their new hoax" – President Donald Trump while the disease was spreading. While the Commander in Chief has eventually stepped up his game – his recent guidelines are still to be judged – it is already taking its toll.
Gold: Off session highs despite losses in the US stock futures
Gold has pulled back from session highs near $1,546. The S&P 500 futures are flashing red, while stocks in China are reporting gains. The US monetary and fiscal stimulus could bode well for the zero-yielding safe-haven metal.
WTI stabilizing just ahead of the 2016 lows
WTI crude came in a stone throw of the 2016 lows on Tuesday in the US session but bounced late in the day and is currently trading in a correction a $26.85bbls with an Asian session low of $26.65bbls and a high of $27.21bbls.