While the global economic recovery appears to be moving along at a fairly rapid pace, with many countries ending the final stages of covid-19 lockdowns, macroeconomic data is becoming increasingly important to monitor. This is in part due to the fact that for quite some time, indices and stock prices appear to no longer reflect the actual performance of the overall economy after the unprecedented interventions by central banks. While today’s US retail sale figures showed a drop of 1.3% compared to the expected -0,6%, it is interesting to note that this comes after the above expectation inflation figures which indicated an increasing pressure on the US consumer who has also exhausted the latest stimulus cheque and is now contending with a segmented economy which is still dealing with significant turmoil, both politically and economically. Focus once again shifts to the FOMC, whose meeting this week will be closely followed after constant downplaying of inflation fears, which it called “transitory”. While other central banks, including the ECB, have decided to remain cautious, it remains to be seen if the FED will finally react to the signs coming from consumers by adjusting it’s policy, or if it will once again remain on the sidelines.
UK-Australia trade deal reached as some concerns arise
The topic of post-Brexit trade deals was a long discussed one leading up to the negotiations deadline, and while the UK has signed several trade deals over the last year, they have been rollovers of ones the UK already had as part of the EU. Boris Johnson’s government has completed its first new trade deal, and while it appears to aim to allow free trade and exchange of goods and services with one of the UK’s closest allies, several skeptics are unsure about the deal due to the lack of detail and oversight. Some of the concerns raised include uncertainty for British farmers, along with unclear standards regarding food safety and animal welfare which would require extensive consideration to amend. On the other hand, the deal could potentially allow the UK access into the broader Asian market through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) which would open many possibilities for UK consumers and businesses. As with most deals, the details are going to be the key factors to keep an eye on as the UK continues to set itself up in a post brexit scenario.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 after mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.21, choppy after US retail sales missed estimates with a drop of 1.3% but on top of upward revisions. Increases in producer prices accelerated last month.
GBP/USD plunges to fresh 2-month lows
GBP/USD retreated sharply from a daily high at 1.4128 to the current 1.4040 region, as the greenback continues to strengthen ahead of the Fed’s decision. UK’s delayed reopening and Brexit uncertainty weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD looks to $1880 after recapturing $1858
Gold price is attempting a minor recovery above $1850, although the bulls appear to lack conviction, as the US dollar continues to hover near monthly highs.
Bitcoin continues to range higher, but altcoins suffer
Bitcoin price has experienced a 32% upswing over the past six days and might retrace to gather more steam. Ethereum price performance is lackluster as it rallied roughly 17% in the same period as BTC.
Tesla still stuck in first gear
Tesla stock recovered last week as some investor enthusiasm finally returned to the stock with the release of the new Model S Plaid at Tesla's Freemont factory.