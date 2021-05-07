US jobs data could confirm substantial progress, the Fed thinks that valuations are overstretched, and investors are waiting for Elon Musk on Saturday Night Live to send the Doge to the moon.

 

EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.21 after ECB member Kazaks said that the bank could slow bond buys in June and ahead of a speech by President Lagarde  US Nonfarm Payrolls are set to show an increase of nearly one million jobs in April.

GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.

Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to announce an increase of 978,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in April following March’s impressive print of 916,000. USD is likely to gather strength against its rivals on an upbeat NFP reading.

