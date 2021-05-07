This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after hawkish ECB comments, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.21 after ECB member Kazaks said that the bank could slow bond buys in June and ahead of a speech by President Lagarde US Nonfarm Payrolls are set to show an increase of nearly one million jobs in April.
GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections
GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.
GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections
GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Leading indicators point to another strong NFP
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to announce an increase of 978,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in April following March’s impressive print of 916,000. USD is likely to gather strength against its rivals on an upbeat NFP reading.