EUR/USD consolidates gains
The US dollar treads water over lower inflation expectations. The euro gained traction after it bounced off the key support (1.0350) on the daily chart. A pop above 1.0500 has prompted short-term sellers to cover some positions. Then a series of higher lows suggests increasing buying pressure. 1.0630 is the resistance ahead and its breach could extend the rally to 1.0750 near the recent peak, where selling interest could be expected. 1.0490 is a fresh support and a bearish breakout could invalidate the current rebound.
NZD/USD awaits breakout
The New Zealand dollar softens as commodity prices remain under pressure. After meeting stiff selling pressure in the supply zone (0.6400), the pair is struggling to hold onto its gains above 0.6250. 0.6200 is an important level to keep the kiwi afloat or it could be vulnerable to another round of sell-off. On the upside, a rally above 0.6350 would bring the price to the key resistance at 0.6430 where the bears may look to sell into strength. However, a bullish breakout may attract momentum buying and send the pair to 0.6560.
US 30 may see pullback
The Dow Jones 30 steadies as some investors are hopeful that markets may bottom out soon. The rebound gained impetus after it broke above 31000. Momentum buying has lifted the index back to the origin of the mid-June sell-off at 31500 which used to be a support. 32300 is the next hurdle and a bullish close would bring the price to 33200 near the recent top. The RSI’s overbought situation may cause a limited pullback as intraday traders take profit. 31400 is the first support and 30800 the bulls’ second line of defence.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
EUR/USD remains in range near 1.0600 on Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0600, keeping its recent range on ECB President Christine Lagarde's remarks on Day 2 of the ECB Forum in Sintra. The US dollar struggles amid a positive shift in risk sentiment and firmer yields. US data awaited.
GBP/USD bounces towards 1.2300 amid renewed USD selling
GBP/USD is bouncing back towards 1.2300, capitalizing on the renewed selling in the US dollar across the board. The risk recovery is weighing on the dollar, despite the rebounding Treasury yields. Brexit and UK political woes remain a drag on the pound. US data eyed.
Gold sticks to gains near $1,825, upside potential seems limited
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and reversed a part of the overnight sharp retracement slide from the very important 200-day SMA. Gold held on to its modest gains through the early European session and was last seen trading above the $1,825 level.
How to use the Fibonacci Retracement indicator to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on a few cryptos. FXStreet’s analysts evaluate where the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
