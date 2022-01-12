SP 500 ELLIOTT WAVE ANALYSIS Stock Indices News: Plus NASDAQ 100 (NDX) & Russell 2000 (RUT) Technical Analysis Day Trading Strategies.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Russell 2000.
04:36 NASDAQ 100.
09:53 S&P500.
20:36 Thanks for watching!
S&P500 Elliott Wave Counts. Cover longs and look for short trade setups in the later in the next session.
Russell 2000 Elliott Wave (c) of ii) C of (4).
S&P 500 Elliott Wave (c) of ii) C of (4).
NASDAQ Elliott Wave (c) of ii) C of (4).
