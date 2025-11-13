US Government Shutdown Ends: Gold rally continues?
Gold just had an explosive 5% surge as the US government shutdown ending eliminates uncertainty. In the video, we expose why the Fed's "fly blind" positioning amid data disruption could supercharge Gold's record momentum. On the flip side, overbought conditions could trigger the well-awaited reversal professional traders anticipate.
Dhwani Mehta
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.