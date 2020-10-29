- US GDP set a record at 33.1% annualized pace in the third quarter.
- Economy recovers quickly from 31.4% lockdown decline in quarter two.
- Performance easily surpasses 31% consensus forecast.
- Business and consumer spending propelled economy forward.
- Jobless claims fall to 751,000 the pandemic low.
- Dollar gains across the board on COVID-19 worries.
The US economy roared back from its lockdown collapse with the fastest growth on record even as rising COVID-19 diagnoses and the political stall on a new stimulus package threaten to undermine the fourth quarter.
Economic activity expanded at a 33.1% annual rate in the third quarter, topping the 31.4% negative record of the the third quarter's lockdown contraction, according to the Commerce Department on Thursday. The consensus estimate was for a 31% increase.
Gross domestic product, (GDP) is the widest measure of all goods and services produced in the country. The quickest previous expansion had been the 16.7% surge in the first quarter of 1950.
In a separate release initial jobless claims in the the third week of October dropped to 751,000, the lowest total since the historic rise began in March. Continuing claims fell to 7.756 million, also the lowest of the COVID-19 era.
Markets and the ECB
Equity markets responded to the improved economic news with modest gains after the COVID-19 related sell-off of the last four sessions. The Dow rose 0.52%, 139.16 points to 26,659.11 and the broader S&P 500 added 1.19% to 3310.11. Credit yields also rose on the data with the benchmark 10-year Treasury closing at 0.831% up 5 points on the day.
Currencies saw the dollar with its best daily performance since August. Against the euro the greenback gained three-quarters of a figure, ending at 1.1673 its highest finish since September 25.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's dour assessment of the eurozone economy after the central bank kept its rates and bond purchase programs unchanged and the likelihood that the bank will have to increase its economic support as Germany and France return to partial lockdowns, sent markets scurrying for the safety dollar. The euro is just above its low close for the past three months at 1.1632.
The dollar's increase versus the yen was more moderate and did not threaten the seven-month old descending trend. Due to the Japanese currency's preferred safe-haven status in Asia gains in the USD/JPY were limited to 30 points at 104.62.
The dollar also revalued against the sterling, Swiss franc, and the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars.
Consumer and business spending
Economic growth in the US was bolstered by strong spending in the consumer sector and business investment.
The recoveries in Retail Sales, the Sales Control Group and Durable Goods Orders since April have replaced and then surpassed the declines of the two shutdown months despite the continuing high levels of unemployment and job losses.
Retail Sales gained 30% in the five months from May to September. Including the 22.9% loss of the shutdown months the seven month pace is a remarkable 1.01% average increase.
The Control Group receipts are 8.9.1% higher in the same seven-month period with a 1.27% average. Either performance would be excellent in a healthy consumer and labor market, in the midst of COVID-19 it is remarkable.
Durable Goods Orders have climbed 1.7% in the seven months from March which gives a weak 0.24% average monthly increase. But Nondefense Capital Goods, the business investment analog, is up 3.5% in the same period, a respectable 0.5% monthly rise.
Nondefense Capital Goods ex-Aircraft
Unemployment insurance and stimulus spending
Jobless benefits from Washington and the states have helped to maintain consumption but with the next stimulus bill stalled in election politics, the ability of consumers to maintain these essentially normal levels of spending will come under strain if another relief program is not passed.
Conclusion
The excellent recovery in the United States, much stronger than in the eurozone where quarterly growth is expected at 9.4% in the third quarter after the 11.4% drop from April to June, is threatened by the rising virus diagnoses in many American states.
In the US shutdown decisions are largely in the hands of the 50 state governors and though none so far have reimposed limits, the economic danger is clear and straight ahead.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears keep 0.7000 on radar as US dollar stays bid
AUD/USD fails to keep corrective pullback from over three-month low of 0.7001 flashed on Thursday. King dollar keeps the reins as upbeat US data, ECB’s dovish rhetoric join covid fears. Aussie PPI, risk catalysts remain as the key to follow.
EUR/USD pushing lower, hits fresh one-month lows at 1.1650
EUR/USD dips to a fresh one-month low at 1.1650. The euro has extended its four-day downtrend against the US dollar on Thursday. The euro dives on dovish ECB rhetoric and COVID-19 lockdowns.
Gold stays depressed around five-week bottom above $1,850
Gold consolidates near the monthly low of $1,860 flashed the previous day. Bears cheer the US dollar strength amid upbeat data from America, challenges to risk. Lack of key data in Asia keeps risk catalysts in the spotlight.
WTI: Regains $36 even as MACD signals further downside
WTI keeps pullback moves from the mid-June lows marked on Thursday. Four-month-old descending trend line offers immediate support. 200-day SMA challenges the corrective bounce below a falling resistance line from August 26.
How low will markets go? State of play after the covid-related fall, ahead of a huge week
Autumn leaves are falling, and so are markets – mostly responding to surging coronavirus cases in Europe and consequent measures. Will King Dollar hold onto the throne?