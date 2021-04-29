US GDP Quick Analysis: Strong growth now, stronger even later, three reasons for the dollar to rise

- The US economy grew at an annualized pace of 6.4%, within estimates.
- GDP was held down by inventories, which will likely be replenished later on.
- Robust business investment implies an acceleration down the road.
- A leap in prices means inflation is moving up, potentially triggering a rate hike.
The Federal Reserve will keep printing dollars and depress the currency – less than 24 hours after making that assumption, Gross Domestic Product figures for the first quarter are already causing a rethink. While the headline is at 6.4% annualized growth – well within expectations – the components are pointing to heating and perhaps overheating economy. That could boost the dollar.
Here are three positive developments that could boost the greenback:
1) What comes down, goes up
Had inventory growth remained unchanged, GDP would be 9% and not 6.4%. The drawdown in physical stocks dragged growth some 2.64% annualized, a substantial impact.
When inventories are depleted during one quarter, they tend to be replenished in the following one. Moreover, this drawdown could push manufacturing higher. The second quarter is already looking strong amid the quick reopening, and now it looks even brighter.
2) Investing in the future
Business investment is up 9.9% annualized in the first quarter and home investment has leaped by 10.8%. Such expenditure will bear even more fruits in the future, whether in the current quarter or the next ones. It is also a sign of confidence in the world's largest economy.
3) Inflation is coming
Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, prepared a full speech to explain why inflation is transitory – base effects and bottlenecks are to blame. The Fed is watching but assumes price rises will dissipate.
However, inflation figures published in the GDP report point surprised to the upside,w with the price index – aka the "deflator" jumping by 4.1% annualized compared with 2.6% projected. While the core figure is only at 2.3%, the rapid advance in headline prices could eventually spill into inflation expectations. That could move the Fed toard tapering its bond-buys sooner rather than later.
Overall, growth components are pointing to faster expansion down the line, and could eventually push the dollar out of its current hole.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances as upbeat US GDP fuels risk appetite
EUR/USD trades near its recent monthly high at 1.2149 following the release of better-than-expected US growth data. The first quarter GDP printed at 6.4%, beating the expected 6.1%. Dollar eases on risk appetite.
GBP/USD resumes advance, aims for 1.4000
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, retaining its gains as US GDP figures spur demand for high-yielding assets. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit.
GBP/USD resumes advance, aims for 1.4000
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, retaining its gains as US GDP figures spur demand for high-yielding assets. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit.
XAU/USD remains depressed below $1,780 level ahead of US GDP
Gold struggled to capitalize on its early move up, instead witnessed a turnaround from one-week tops A fresh leg up in the US bond yields, the risk-on mood both contributed to the intraday selling bias. Mixed oscillators warrant caution for aggressive traders ahead of the Advance US Q1 GDP report.
Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs
Cardano price shows a slowdown around a crucial supply barrier that ranges from $1.33 to $1.26. A 13% retracement to $1.14 would allow the buyers to purchase ADA at a discount for the next leg up.