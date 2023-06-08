-
We expect the Fed to maintain rates unchanged next week, markets price in a modest 25% probability of a 25bp hike.
-
Focus will be on communication around potential hike in July & the updated dots. The Fed is unlikely to close the door for hikes, but we doubt they will materialize.
-
We see downside risks to consensus expectations for May CPI, and forecast +0.2% m/m (4.2% y/y) for headline & +0.3% m/m (5.2% y/y) for core.
Markets have focused on the renewed uptick in macro momentum, which has resurfaced fears of inflation turning more persistent. But we doubt the rise in leading indicators will be sustained, and see evidence of underlying inflation continuing to gradually ease.
While the May NFP surprised markedly to the upside, the underlying details were much weaker. Employment growth is heavily concentrated on sectors such as leisure & hospitality, which have for a long time suffered from labour shortages. As labour force participation is recovering, employment rises even if broader labour demand is weakening. But importantly, supply-driven employment growth is not inflationary, rather the opposite.
The number of employed workers declined by 310k, which together with labour force growth of 130k suggests that slack is finally forming into labour markets. As such, wage sum growth remains on a downtrend, and our preferred measure of underlying inflation, core services CPI & ex. housing & health care, has also stabilized in the last two releases.
We expect the May CPI, released just ahead of the FOMC meeting, to slow down to 0.2% m/m (4.2% y/y) driven by negative contribution from energy prices. We also forecast Core CPI to continue cooling to 0.3% m/m (5.2% y/y). Manufacturing PMI price indices and used car prices suggest that the April uptick in core goods CPI will not be sustained, while we also look for continuing gradual slowdown in core services and shelter components.
Markets are pricing in a larger (75-80%) probability for a hike in July. Notably, it would only require two individual FOMC participants to shift their 2023 rate projections higher to lift the median 'dot' to 5.25-5.50%, which could spark a hawkish initial reaction in the markets. We still think the bar for restarting hikes in July will be high unless inflation pressures clearly accelerate over summer, which we consider unlikely. Private consumption has so far remained markedly resilient compared to the plunge in real disposable income, but with excess savings soon depleted, we think growth backdrop will remain weak.
Negative signals from longer-lead monetary indicators combined with the risk of tightening liquidity conditions over summer will further discourage rate hikes when inflation has already turned lower. Consumers' inflation expectations have continued declining, and currently hover around 4-5%, suggesting that holding nominal rates at 5% will maintain monetary policy stance sufficiently restrictive.
We make no changes to our forecasts, and expect the Fed to maintain rates at the current level for the remainder of the year. A pause could pose near-term upside risks to EUR/USD, but we still maintain a bearish view on the cross towards H2.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0800 on renewed USD weakness
EUR/USD extended its daily advance and climbed above 1.0750 in the American session on Thursday. After the data from the US showed a significant 28,000 increase in the weekly jobless claims, the US Dollar (USD) came under heavy selling pressure, providing a boost to the pair.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2500 as US Dollar extends losses
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.2500 in the second half of the day. The US Dollar is having a hard time finding demand as investors lean toward a no change in the Fed's policy rate next week following the disappointing jobless claims data.
Gold rebounds above $1,960 as US yields retreat
Gold price stretched its rebound and rose above $1,960 on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily gains and retreated below 3.8% after the stronger-than-expected increase in jobless claims, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Two key dates over the SEC request to freeze Binance assets
Crypto exchange Binance must respond to the US Securities Exchange Commission’s (SEC) order to freeze assets tied to its subsidiary Binance.US by June 12, ahead of a court hearing about the case on June 13, according to the D.C. district court schedule.
MULN still bottomless, slide reaches $0.50
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock is trading at $0.5050 on Thursday pre-market trading at the time of writing, which would set a new all-time when Wall Street opens its session.