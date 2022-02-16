US Inflation really is out of control
Producer Price Inflation has leapt higher yet again. Signalling pipeline pressures that have yet to hit already elevated consumer prices.
Russia is playing chess
The pieces being real world combat units.
NATO, as of time of writing, had not confirmed the extent of any return to barracks of Russian forces. Nevertheless, this is an encouraging sign. A true olive branch to the West or just a part of the overall game being played by Putin?
I am sure it is far too cynical to suggest it may be a good tactic to have your enemy relax when you are about to act.
All in all, a positive sign but by no means an end to the risk of conflict. Which is why market corrections on the hope of peace have been somewhat muted.
Tesla and Apple
The equity market has been in trouble, as in struggling, for quite some time now. There is no doubting Tesla is one of the most inflated stocks for both real expectations and as a meme trade.
Apple on the other hand reminds me of the scene in "The Big Short" where the idea is hit upon, that no one else has thought of selling the "triple As". If the broad equity market is going to fall for reasons I have previously outlined and have again been highlighted by tragic consumer confidence and ever increasing inflation, then Apple may prove the ultimate canary in the mine.
No one thinks Apple is a sell. This creates a scenario where the stock most held and most leveraged long could well be Apple. In the near term, a break below $165 would be a warning that the entire market was set for a fresh significant decline phase.
Tesla has had the correction we were looking for, but it is too early to say of that correction is complete. Caution would seem appropriate. Especially, as other manufacturers with far more experience and nuance in the areas of suspension, chassis setup and interior design and comfort are now making smart electric vehicles too.
There are plenty of 'buy the dip' traders here, as there are throughout the equity market right now, and in this light it is important that support at $845 holds. Personally, I think there could be further downside to come. Tesla's true value may be more like $680.
For the bulls
If I were looking to buy a major global stock in the current environment of risk of war, impending rate hikes and a general economic slowing, the stock I would lean toward would be Apple. It has corrected and is firmly consolidating. Just keep an eye on that $165 level.
Tesla and Apple weekly charts
RBA forecast
As a fan of the RBA, a lot of people are asking for my view on the official cash rate this year and next?
2022, should see an RBA cash rate of 2.25%. That is the should. The more likely target for this year is probably just 1.00% to 1.25%. This is the world's slowest central bank after all. From the top down.
2023, if the Board has been sacked as it should be, we will see rates reach 3.00% to 3.50%. If somehow the RBA has not experienced revolution, then rates will likely be at just 2.25%.
Why would I prefer rates higher?
To contain inflation and be fully neutral in impact on the economy. Hope this helps. At least we can be sure of the direction.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Consolidation plays out near critical resistance
The EUR/USD bears are lurking at daily resistance. EUR/USD H1 price chart exhaustion starting to play out. The price is attempting to rise in Tokyo but currently lacks conviction in a sleepy Asian session so far. The bigger test for the bulls will be in the European session.
GBP/USD: Bulls on the look out for the next discount
GBP/USD rallied to a fresh hourly high son Wednesday following a sell-off in the greenback on the back of a less hawkish outcome at the Federal Reserve's meeting in January. The minutes of the meeting did not underscore the possibility of a 50bps hike at the March meeting which knocked some wind out of the US dollar and yields.
Gold rebound aims $1,880 amid geopolitics, Fed-linked anxiety
Gold prices edge higher after refreshing eight-month top, recent recovery eyes important resistance. XAU/USD prices keep the previous day’s rebound from a weekly low to around $1,870 during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
AVAX, MATIC, Uniswap witness explosive on-chain activity, on track for massive price rally
Altcoins AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap witnessed a massive spike in adoption and on-chain activity in Q4 2022. Analysts at Messari Crypto have noted the rising activity and users on AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap networks.
European markets falter as NATO pushes back on Russian troop de-escalation claims
NATO and the US are reporting that Russian troop numbers are rising near Ukraine, and that no de-escalation appears to be happening, making markets increasingly susceptible to headline risk.