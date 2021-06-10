- Summary of what's in focus today (00:00).
- China and the US agree to push forward trade and investment ties (1:20).
- Why T-notes could be interesting to watch today (4:39).
- What to expect from the ECB meeting and press conference (7:23).
- How the market might react to US CPI (14:47).
- Other calendar events scheduled today (22:06).
