- Deflation expected in core and headline rates in April.
- Declining US consumption will press prices lower.
- West Texas Intermediate dropped 60% in March and Apri.l
- Federal Reserve policies have already provided much liquidity to economy.
- Dollar likely to be aided by government and central bank economic support.
Working or not Americans are spending less. The great consumption machine that powers two-thirds of the US economy has been reduced to half-speed, flagged down by government orders, voluntary isolation and restrictions on almost all aspects normal life.
Demand is falling sharply and with it the cost of goods.
Consumer Price Index
The consumer price index in April is expected to drop 0.7% after fading 0.4% in March. This would be the steepest monthly drop since the height of the financial crisis when CPI plunged 0.9% in October 2008, 1.8% in November and 0.8% in December. Those three months were the deepest and fastest prices have declined in the 73 years of this series. In this entire history prices have only dropped 0.7% or more five times, the three above and 0.7% in March 1948 and 0.9% in July 1949.
Core CPI, which excludes energy and food costs, is forecast to drop 0.2% following a 0.1% slide in March. If accurate this would equal the largest monthly drop in core prices since July 1980 and November 1982. Since the series began in 1957 core prices have only fallen 0.2% in a month or more five times, the two mentioned above and 0.3% twice in 1960 and once in 1963.
Reuters
Annual CPI is expected to drop to 0.4% in April from 1.5% in March and the core rate is predicted to fall to 1.7% from 2.1%.
Demand destruction
The decline in the consumer sector that is forecast to deepen in April has put enormous pressure on retailers to reduce prices and clear inventory.
Retail sales are expected drop 10% in April after falling a record 8.4% in March, more than twice the previous low of -3.8% in October 2008. The ‘control group’ which mimics the consumption input to GDP is forecast to fall 3.9% after rising 1.7% in March. These statistics will be issued by the Census Bureau this Friday at 8:30 am EDT.
Industrial production which collapsed 5.4% in March, a 75 year record, is projected to more than double that in April at -11.6%. .
Although durable goods and personal spending for April will not be released until May 28 and 29, their March numbers, -14.8% and-7.5% were already the second largest and largest declines in their respective series. For personal spending March was more than three times the next biggest drop of 2.1% from January 1987. As with retail sales both April results are expected to be far worse.
Real personal spending, which is inflation-adjusted, fell 7.3%, the most in its 18 year history in March. The largest prior decreases were 0.9% in September 2009 and December 2018. It also is expected to follow the other metric down.
WTI
An enormous drop in demand is also behind the 60% fall in the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI)), the North American crude standard, since the beginning of March.
Though the bulk of that decline came in March, April pricing included the run to $-37.63 on the 20th and the recovery to $18.84 by month end. That singular event will have an unknown impact on consumer prices, which have yet to see the full translation into pump prices of the overall WTI decline.
GDP
Gross domestic product contracted 4.8% in the first quarter despite the fact that the layoffs and shutdown orders did not start until mid-March and the economy had been expanding at an estimated 2.7% in January and February.
The latest estimate from the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model is for an astonishing 34.9% decline in the rate of annualized economic activity in the second quarter.
Fed, CPI and PCE
The central banks 2% core PCE target has mainly been met in the breach since the financial crisis. In the early days of the second round of quantitative easing in 2011 and 2012 one of the Fed’s main concerns was the potential for a damaging bout of deflation. The bank was wary lest a prolonged period of disinflation-decreasing price gains-or deflation-outright price declines-might ratchet long term inflation expectations down, making it harder and harder for the central bank to achieve its 2% target.
Between the liquidity pumped into the financial by the Fed’s quantitative easing programs and the slowly reviving economy the governors fears never materialized.
The Fed concerns this time are likely to be less pronounced.
First the shutdowns are ending and even if the return to normality is low and fitful, the economy was strong and before the pandemic and will certainly regain a good portion of its former activity. Second the Fed and Washington have provided almost $6 trillion in financial, economic and payroll support to the US economy.
That is the same policy, zero rates and quantitative easing, prescribed by the Bernanke Fed. Jerome Powell and the current presidents started their version in early March before the economic debacle was even underway.
Conclusion: Powell rates the game
The April consumer price index will confirm the enormous impact of the economic closures on consumer pricing, whether CPI or the Fed’s preferred core PCE gauge. The central bank’s policy response has been in place for more than two months and will not change because of these anticipated deflationary months.
In the longer term, Fed policy and the dollar depend on the resilience of the US economy and consumer in this highly unusual situation. The governors, along with everyone else, are hoping for the best.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers above 0.6450 on Australian Trade Minister's comments
In light of the conciliatory remarks from Australia's Trade Minister, AUD/USD is looking to extend the bounce above 0.6450. The major hit a three-day low at 0.6432 after China announced a ban on the meat imports from four Australian abattoirs.
USD/JPY extends losses below 107.50 as COVID-19/trade wars dominate
USD/JPY takes a U-turn from seven-week highs and refreshes low below 107.50 amid broad risk-aversion, triggered by the second virus wave fears and Chinese retaliation on Australian abattoirs. A broadly firmer US dollar fails to offer any support.
Cryptocurrency market update: What does the landscape look like post-halving?
Bitcoin "Fear and Greed" has moved from Neutral to Fear, showing that investors are panicking post-halving. ETH/BTC bulls are in control for the second straight day. Alternative.me's Bitcoin fear and greed index has dropped from the “Neutral” to the “Fear” territory at 40.
WTI rises 1.5% as Saudi Arabia pledges deeper output cut
WTI oil rises in Asia as major producers signal deeper cuts in June. Saudi Arabia is willing to cut its output by further 1 million barrels per day. Renewed trade tensions could keep the black gold under pressure.
Gold: Yellow metal forms a bull pennant
Gold looks to have formed a bullish pennant pattern on the daily, which comprises trendlines connecting higher lows and lower highs. A breakout would imply a continuation of the rally from lows seen in March.