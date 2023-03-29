Market movers today
Another day with a thin data calendar. February Retail Sales will be released for Sweden and Norway this morning.
Norwegian retail sales bounced back a bit in January after the sharp fall in December, but the underlying trend is still down, thanks to a combination of reduced purchasing power and the shift towards services after the economy reopened in spring 2022. Figures from BankAxept for card purchases in February suggest that spending dropped back again slightly, so we expect retail sales to fall 0.8% m/m, continuing the underlying downward trend.
In Sweden retail sales figures as well as NIER business and household survey to be published in Sweden. The latest NIER survey from February showed a slight improvement for corporates, with better order inflow and slightly higher hiring plans than during January. Retail sales figures on the other hand reflected a direr picture last month. We expect today's number to confirm the image of increasingly pressed Swedish households and a corporate sector that holds up surprisingly well.
The Czech National Bank is expected to leave rates unchanged in its meeting today.
ECB's Schnabel will be on the wires late in the evening, while the Fed's Barr testifies to the US House financial services committee on bank oversight.
The 60 second overview
Market recap: It has been fairly quiet overnight with most notably Chinese equities performing well following news of a revamp of Alibaba Group Holdings. AUD rates are a little lower as Australian CPI released overnight fell short of market expectations with headline inflation falling from 7.4% Y/Y in January to 6.8% in February. Equity futures are generally trading modestly in green while yields are a little higher. Commodities are little changed.
US economic data surprising positively. Yesterday's release of the Conference Board's consumer confidence index revealed a surprise rise in the main index from 103.4 to 104.2. Following recent market jitters and renewed focus on the risk of a US recession consumer confidence was widely expected to drop considerably. Hence the release was a clear positive surprise likely reflecting how US consumers still enjoy a strong job market situation even if a slightly smaller share of respondents now find "jobs plentiful" compared to one month ago.
CDS trade. Last Friday's trading session was dominated by surging European bank concerns amid a sudden focus on Deutsche Bank. Since Friday market commentators have been looking for reasons why Deutsche Bank suddenly took centre stage without any obvious triggers or headlines hitting markets. Now market consensus seems to settle on a large single trade in the fairly illiquid Deutsche Bank 5Y credit default swap - a derivative offering protection against default - which seemingly sent the price soaring and drove widespread panic and concern in banking stocks, rates and equity markets in general.
Since Friday German and European regulators have underlined an increased focus on risks but also that they believe the banking sector is in a solid shape and much better capitalised than in 2007 and 2008.
Hungary central bank. Yesterday the Hungarian central bank (MNB) kept policy rates unchanged - i.e. benchmark rate of 13.0% and one-day deposit rate of 18.0%. While this was largely expected the HUF still gained strongly as the MNB argued against Primer Minister Orban's urge for rate cuts. The MNB argued that a "trend-like improvement" to the risk assessment is necessary before considering making changes to the current policy setting which at this stage is "not on the agenda" according to Deputy Governor Virag.
Equities: Global equities slightly higher yesterday despite US markets dragging the overall performance lower. Once again it was value driven outperformance and partly defensive as the energy sector was outperforming. Higher yields the natural candidate for growth stocks to struggle. Worth noting, VIX lower again yesterday and now below 20. Implied equity vol is now back around the level before the SVB driven vol spike. The same cannot yet be said about bond vol though it is moving lower as well. In US Dow -0.1%, S&P 500 -0.2%, Nasdaq -0.5% and Russell 2000 -0.1%. Asian markets mostly higher this morning driven by the Chinese stock trade in Hong Kong. US and core European futures in green as well this morning. Credit: Sentiment remains fragile in credit markets and yesterday iTraxx Xover tightened 3.2bp, closing at 486.6bp, while iTraxx Main tightened insignificantly 0.6bp to close at 95.5bp. The primary market continues to be active with several mandates announced throughout the day.
FI: The normalisation in both rates and equities continues with rates rising as the focus returns to the high inflation numbers and the sentiment shift from "risk-off" to "risk-on". 10Y Treasury yields rose 4bp, while 2Y Treasuries rose 13bp.
FX: In a session characterised by further banking-fear relief cyclically sensitive and commodity currencies were generally the big outperformers. HUF was the biggest winner following the MNB rate decision and higher European bank stocks. EUR/USD is back around the 1.0850-levels which is where the cross traded prior to Friday's Deutsche Bank fears.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0850 amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is easing below 1.0850 in the early European morning. Traders turn cautious, despite easing banking fears, as the focus shifts toward the euro area inflation data. The pair's pullback could be also attributed to a broad US Dollar rebound.
GBP/USD turns south toward 1.2300 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is heading back toward 1.2300, fading the Asian bounce in early Europe. Broad-based US Dollar rebound, despite a better market mood and sluggish US Treasury bond yields, is weighing on the pair. US housing data awaited.
Gold declines towards $1960 as USD rebounds ahead of Core PCE Price Index
Gold price is declining towards $1960.00 as investors are getting anxious ahead of US PCE inflation data. The reputation of Gold as a safe-haven amid US banking jitters has ebbed. On a broader note, Gold price is auctioning in a Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern.
Ethereum supply shrinks by 70,000 ETH. Will Ethereum price hit $2,000?
Ethereum transition from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake was the last major upgrade to the altcoin’s blockchain and the Shanghai hard fork is the next one. The shift to PoS purged 70,000 ETH tokens from the altcoin’s circulating supply.
Market mood improves as banking fears ease
This week, financial markets will focus on key inflation figures from across the globe, speeches by Fed officials, and the US Senate hearings on SVB. Although some normality seems to be returning to markets, this could easily be disrupted by negative news.